Styrene Market grows as Demand for Convenient Haircare Solutions Grows, as per Maximize Market Research
Styrene Market size was valued at US$ 59.56 Bn. in 2023 and the total Styrene revenue is expected to grow at 5 % from 2024 to 2032, reaching nearly US$ 83.8 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2025 ) A crystalline, colorless organic molecule generated from benzene is called styrene. Styrene Market is sold together with related services that are used to create synthetic rubber, resins, and plastics as well as to enhance drying oils. Polystyrene and a number of other copolymers can be made from styrene, which is also easily evaporated. An aromatic liquid called styrene is used to create synthetic rubber, resins, and plastics as well as to make drying oils better.
The market is currently growing owing to the diverse uses of styrene in plastic packaging, insulation, disposable cups and containers, etc. Owing to its performance qualities, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) is a crucial component in the production of numerous pieces of medical equipment. OEMs frequently employ ABS in 3D printing applications.
Owing to increasing product demand in the key application categories, such as building & construction, packaging, and automotive in growing economies, such as China and India, the region is expected to grow further at the quickest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the region with the fastest growth in the building and construction sector among all other regions. The construction industry is expanding in the APAC region as a result of factors like increasing urban populations, increased disposable income, and government initiatives like India's "Housing for All" programme.
Styrene Market Segmentation
By Type
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
Others
By Application
Automotive
Construction
Packaging Consumer Goods
Others
By End Use
Plastics
Paints & Coatings
Packaging
Rubber
Automotive
Others
Styrene Market Top Leaders:
Europe
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Bayer Material science
Royal Dutch Shell plc.
Ashland Inc
Nova Chemicals Corporation
