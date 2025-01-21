Biosurfactants Market grows as Demand for Convenient Haircare Solutions Grows, as per Maximize Market Research
Global Biosurfactants Market was valued at US$ 6.6 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 9.8 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.8% during a forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2025 ) An increase in acceptance of biobased surfactants, environmental concerns regulatory compliance and fluctuating oil prices are some of the prominent drivers behind the global Biosurfactants Market. Growing consumer awareness of the environmental hazards, which are caused by use of conventional surfactant are expected to increase the adoption of the alternative like biosurfactants.
Biosurfactants are mainly segmented according to their chemical structure and their microbial origin. The main types of biosurfactants are glycolipids, phospholipids, polymeric biosurfactants and lipopeptides (surfactin). Biosurfactants are used for industrial, agricultural, food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical application, where most of surfactants synthesized chemically.
Biosurfactants offer enhanced properties over chemical surfactants in terms of removal of hydrophilic stains, optimum performance and easy degradability. The German specialty chemicals company Evonik is the first company, who has commercialized biosurfactants for key components of modern shampoos, shower gels, and household cleansers. An increase in prosperity for modern cleaning and personal care products among population across the globe is expected to increase the adoption of the Biosurfactants in the detergent applications.
Biosurfactants Market Segmentation
By Type
Glycolipids
Sophorolipids
RhamnolipidsLipopeptides and Lipoproteins
Phospholipids and Fatty Acids
Polymeric Biosurfactants
Particulate Biosurfactants
By Application
Detergents
Personal Care
Food Processing
Agricultural Chemicals
Others
Biosurfactants Market Top Leaders:
Europe
1.Evonik
2.AGAE Technologie
3.Biotensidon
4.Ecover
5.Jeneil Biotech
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
