Inductor Market was valued at USD 4.46 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach at USD 5.99 Bn at a CAGR of 4.3% over forecast period 2024-2032.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2025 ) Inductors Market are components designed to oppose changes and are used for the storage of energy in form of magnetic field and are referred to as a passive electronic component. Variation in magnetic field induces a voltage that resists the field-producing current which is known as inductance. An inductance of an inductor is dependent on the number of turns/loops of copper wire around the metal/air and the radius of the copper coil.
APAC is a large hub for consumer electronics manufacturers among others. The investments in the consumer electronics and automotive segments in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan are increasing, and inductors are an important component in consumer electronics and automobiles. Hence, the market in APAC would grow at a high rate, and the region is likely to hold a major share of the overall inductor market, during the forecast period. APAC is followed by North America and Europe.
Inductor Market Segmentation
By Technology
Inertial Confinement
Magnetic Confinement
By Type
Deuterium tritium
Deuterium
Deuterium helium 3
Proton Boron
Inductor Market Top Leaders:
TDK Corporation
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Vishay Intertechnonogy Inc.
Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.
Chilisin Electronics Corp
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
