Outdoor Apparel Market grows with recreation, health trends, e-commerce, technology, and rising incomes, as per Maximize Market Research
The Outdoor Apparel Market is valued at USD 97.74 Bn in 2024 and expected to grow to 148.19 Bn by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.34% from 2025 to 2032
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2025 ) The Outdoor Apparel Market is driven by factors such as increased participation in recreational activities, health and wellness, fashion convergence, technological improvements, e-commerce platforms, and disposable incomes. The demand for high-performance outdoor apparel is driven by the growing popularity of hiking, camping, and rock climbing, as people seek comfort and safety in harsh conditions. The rise of e-commerce platforms and digital marketing has made outdoor apparel more accessible, presenting opportunities for companies to cater to evolving needs and preferences.
North America's outdoor apparel market is increasing because of interest in outdoor activities and health-focused gear. The region's well-developed retail infrastructure and high disposable income consumer base contribute to its significant market share, despite the region's strong outdoor recreation culture.
Outdoor Apparel Market Segmentation
by Product Type
Top Wear
Bottom Wear
Coveralls
Others
by Fabric
Polyester
Nylon
Cotton
Others
by End User
Men
Women
Kids
by Distribution
Offline
Online
Outdoor Apparel Market Top Leaders:
Nike Inc.
PUMA
Columbia Sportswear
Arc'teryx
The North Face
Helly Hansen
Fjällräven
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Outdoor Clothing Market size was valued at USD 19.25 Bn in 2024 and the total Display revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 30.22 Bn by 2032.
The Outdoor Sportswear Market size was valued at USD 19.83 Bn in 2024 and the total Industrial Display revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 32.82 Bn by 2032.
Apparel Market expected to hit USD 1952.34 Bn by 2032 from USD 1243.57 Bn in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
