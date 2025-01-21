Wireless Charging Market growth is due to the Increasing Adoption in Consumer Electronics, and Growth in Electric Vehicles (EVs) as per Maximize Market Research
Global Wireless Charging Market is expected to reach USD 147.25 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2025 ) The Wireless Charging Market report encompasses a thorough examination of significant trends, market dynamics, technological innovations, and growth catalysts across various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. The research methodology employs a complete approach that integrates both primary and secondary research, market surveys, expert interviews, and data analysis to deliver precise insights regarding market size, share, and future forecasts.
In 2024, the Asia Pacific region led the Wireless Charging Market and is anticipated to maintain this leadership throughout the forecast period. This region includes some of the largest consumer electronics markets globally, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which exhibit a robust demand for smartphones, wearables, and other devices equipped with wireless charging capabilities. The overall scale of these markets significantly contributes to the region's preeminence.
Wireless Charging Market Segmentation
by Component
Transmitters
Receivers
Others
by Technology
Inductive
Resonant
Radio Frequency
Others
by Application
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Healthcare
Defence
Others
Wireless Charging Market Top Leaders:
Energizer Holdings (US)
Convenient Power (China)
Integrated Device Technology (US)
Murata Manufacturing (Japan)
Leggett & Platt (US)
Powerbyproxi Ltd. (New Zealand)
Qualcomm Incorporated (US)
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Global Mobile Chargers Market was Valued at USD 19.86 Billion. In 2024, the revenue of the Mobile Chargers Market is expected to increase by 9.11% from 2025 to 2032, reaching an approximate sum of USD 39.88 Billion.
EV Charging Cables Market size was valued at USD 1122.98 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9104.37 Million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period (2025-2032).
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
