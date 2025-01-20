Pumps Market Size to Grow $79.01 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2%
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 20, 2025 ) According to a research report "Pumps Market by Type (Centrifugal, Rotary, Reciprocating), Operation (Electric, Mechanical), End User (Industrial, Commercial and Residential), and Region - Global Forecast 2029" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global pumps market is highly gaining growth. Estimated to be at USD 61.32 billion in the year 2024, it may reach USD 79.01 billion during 2029 with a robust CAGR of about 5.2% over the projected period. The significant factors driving the global pumps market are rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development, especially in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. The rising demand for water and wastewater treatment, coupled with an increase in the oil & gas, chemical, and energy industries, is further accelerating market growth. Moreover, the adoption of energy-efficient pumps and innovations such as IoT-enabled smart pumps is driving the expansion of the market. Environmentally tight regulations and the demand for environmentally friendly solutions are making industries upgrade their systems to more effective and environment-friendly alternatives. In addition, the emerging high-end pump application needs in agriculture, mining, and other industrial usage are helping market growth. These combine and influence each other to sustain the ongoing evolution of the market. Integrated technology with increased automation elevates efficiency and functionality in pumps across industries.
Electric pumps segment, by operation, is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
With a better efficiency, reliability, and suitability for wide applications in industries such as water & wastewater, oil & gas, and chemical processing, electric pumps hold the largest share of the global pumps market. They find preference due to the consistent performance they offer and lower operational costs with lower maintenance needs. Increased focuses on efficiency and sustainability with a stricter environmental regulation have just added fuel to the increase in electric pumps. Diversity, scalability, and association with automation and smart technologies place electric pumps at the top of the list as the answer to improving operational efficiency for most industries. Other factors that drive dominance for electric pumps include the increased demand in water and waste-water treatment and the increasing infrastructure in emerging markets. These are some of the underlying reasons why the electric pumps segment takes the lead in the market.
Commercial & Residential segment, by end user, is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period.
The commercial and residential segment holds the second-largest market share in the global market of pumps as demand for water supply, drainage, and HVAC systems increases rapidly across residential buildings and commercial properties. The third reason is because irrigation and wastewater handling needs continue to increase with the rate of urbanization in society. Similarly, the growing need for pump systems in homes and commercial complexes that are energy-efficient and cost-effective has fuelled further growth in the market. In terms of smart home technologies and infrastructure development, government initiatives in residential and commercial water systems also enhance pump uptake in these sectors. That indicates the strong position of the segment is an imperative contributor to this growing population increase along with the developments in infrastructure, as well as the pressure of being energy-efficient.
North America is expected to be the third largest region during the forecast period.
North America holds the third-largest market share in the global pumps market as a result of the continuing demand from various industries, including oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemicals, and power. The region enjoys a highly developed infrastructure, industrial sector, and government regulations supporting sustainability and energy efficiency. In addition, leading pump technologies, including IoT-enabled and smart pumps, are pushing the growth of the market. Important players in the region are engaging in innovative activities and are further expanding operations to satisfy growing demand in energy-efficient solutions. Increasing the importance of industrial automation in North America, along with increased investments in water infrastructure and renewable energy projects, is pushing the growth of the market further.
Key Players
Diversified strategies are being used by key players in the global pumps market, including Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Xylem (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), KSB Limited (India), and Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland) for maintaining the competitive advantage. These companies are continuous innovators and focus on investing in R&D efforts to launch energy-efficient and digitally enabled pumps to align with the growth of sustainable and IoT-integrated solutions. They are also building their geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions and partnerships in order to expand market reach and respond to region-specific requirements, especially in new markets across Asia and the Middle East. In addition, many are giving greater priority to expansion of after-sales service and customized offerings in areas ranging from water treatment to oil and gas. Sustainability initiatives, including the development of eco-friendly and energy-efficient pumps, remain at the heart of their approach as environmental regulations worldwide are becoming ever stringent. The companies therefore enable these companies to increasingly cater to changing customer needs, thereby maintaining leadership in such a competitive marketplace across the world.
