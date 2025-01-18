The Cosmetic Skin Care Market is expanding due to the Rise in technological advancements in the skin nourishment industry as per Maximize Market Research
Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market is expected to reach USD 221.45 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 18, 2025 ) The increasing inclination of consumers towards organic and vegan products and technological advancements in the skin nourishment industry are the key factors that drive the Cosmetic Skin Care Market. Increasing awareness about skincare and beauty, driven by social media, celebrity endorsements, and beauty influencers is expected to be a major driver for the cosmetic skin care market. Other factors like diversified product lines and clean label trends further lead to market growth.
Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2024, due to strong cultural and regional influences shaping consumer buying behavior toward cosmetic skin care products. North American region held a significant share due to the abundance of high-end skincare and personal care companies, ensuring widespread availability of both premium and everyday skincare products. Europe is emerging in the global cosmetic skincare market due to the growing popularity of using clean, microbiome skin nourishment products in the region.
Cosmetic Skin Care Market Segmentation
by Product
Antioxidants
Exfoliants
Masks
Eyecare
Moisturizers
Serums
Others
by Gender
Men
Women
by Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
by Application
Topical
Surgical
Cosmetic Skin Care Market Top Leaders:
Estée Lauder Inc
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc
Coty Inc
Procter & Gamble (P&G)
SkinMedica, Inc.
Revlon
Mary Kay Inc.
Neutrogena
Beiersdorf AG
L'Oreal S.A. Paris
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Global CBD Skin Care Market size was valued at USD 793.99 Million in 2024 and the total CBD Skin Care revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 4,702.35 Million.
The Cosmetic Serum Market size was valued at USD 4.07 Billion in 2024 and the total CBD Skin Care revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 6.06 Billion.
The Global Anti-Ageing Cosmetics Market size was valued at USD 51.40 Billion in 2024 and the total CBD Skin Care revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 76.78 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
