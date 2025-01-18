Ride Sharing Market Experiences Rapid Growth due to the increasing use of smartphones and mobile Internet as per Maximize Market Research
Global Ride-Sharing Market is expected to reach USD 491.64 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.2 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 18, 2025 ) The fast acceptance of smart devices such as smartphones and smart wearables and the increased usage of internet data have contributed in global Ride-Sharing Market growth. The increasing use of smartphones and mobile internet allows users to book rides and drivers to find passengers more easily. The carbon emission norms are expected to encourage the adoption of sharing services rather than private automobile ownership. Ride-sharing reduces the number of vehicles on the road, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion.
North American market held the largest market share in 2024, due to the rapid growth of electric vehicles in countries such as Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Asia Pacific held a significant market share in 2024. One of the reasons contributing to this growth is the large population density in cities like Beijing, Tokyo, Mumbai, and Jakarta. The ride-sharing market in Europe is expected to grow due to urbanization, traffic congestion, and the need for convenient and sustainable transportation.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22421/
Ride Sharing Market Segmentation
by Type
E-Hailing
Station-Based
by Commute Type
Intercity
Intracity
by Vehicle Type
Cars
Motorcycles
Others
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22421/
Ride-Sharing Market Top Leaders:
Uber Technologies Inc
Lyft, Inc
Wingz, Inc
Curb Mobility
GoKid Corporation
Via Transportation, Inc.
Hertz Corporation
AVIS Budget Group
Hitch Technologies, Inc.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22421/
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Global Automotive Retail Market size was valued at USD 3.92 trillion in 2024. The total Global Automotive Retail revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 6.36 trillion.
The Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market size was valued at USD 209.35 Billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.1 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 209.35 Billion.
The Public Transportation Market size was valued at USD 249.39 Billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 451.44 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
North American market held the largest market share in 2024, due to the rapid growth of electric vehicles in countries such as Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Asia Pacific held a significant market share in 2024. One of the reasons contributing to this growth is the large population density in cities like Beijing, Tokyo, Mumbai, and Jakarta. The ride-sharing market in Europe is expected to grow due to urbanization, traffic congestion, and the need for convenient and sustainable transportation.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22421/
Ride Sharing Market Segmentation
by Type
E-Hailing
Station-Based
by Commute Type
Intercity
Intracity
by Vehicle Type
Cars
Motorcycles
Others
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22421/
Ride-Sharing Market Top Leaders:
Uber Technologies Inc
Lyft, Inc
Wingz, Inc
Curb Mobility
GoKid Corporation
Via Transportation, Inc.
Hertz Corporation
AVIS Budget Group
Hitch Technologies, Inc.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22421/
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Global Automotive Retail Market size was valued at USD 3.92 trillion in 2024. The total Global Automotive Retail revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 6.36 trillion.
The Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market size was valued at USD 209.35 Billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.1 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 209.35 Billion.
The Public Transportation Market size was valued at USD 249.39 Billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 451.44 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results