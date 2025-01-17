Torchlight Tax Offers Free Ebook on Cost Segregation and Accelerated Depreciation
Dave Horwedel, CEO of Torchlight Tax is offering a free ebook entitled Introduction to Cost Segregation and Accelerated Deprciation.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 17, 2025 ) Torchlight Tax LLC, (https://torchlighttax.com), a full service tax firm, is offering a free ebook entitled Introduction to Cost Segregation and Accelerated Deprciation.
Dave Horwedel, CEO of Torchlight Tax, says cost segregation and accelerated depreciation are great methods for real estate investors to save money on their taxes.
Horwedel stated “If you own income-producing real estate and would like to lower your income tax bill, cost segregation and accelerated depreciation might be the answer. Cost segregation for 2024 and earlier years can still be done. Your tax return can be amended, or, if not filed, can be filed to include cost segregation and accelerated depreciation, thus lowering your tax bill, or generating a refund. Cost segregation is a tax-savings strategy that can be started after the tax year is over. A Cost segregation study identifies the different components that comprise a property, exclusive of land, and divides them into different categories based on their useful life as defined by the IRS. The immediate tax savings resulting from a cost segregation study are likely to increase under a Donald Trump administration. This is because the original cost segregation benefits were made into law by the 2018 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of Donald Trump’s first administration. Currently these benefits are limited to 40% for 2024. But they will likely be increased back to 100% now that Donald Trump is back in power.”
Dave Horwedel is an Enrolled Agent and the CEO of Torchlight Tax LLC, located in Las Vegas.
Anyone who is interested in downloading the free ebook can get a copy here:
https://torchlighttax.info/cost-segregation-ebook/
The company is a full-service tax firm, offering asset protection planning, tax preparation, filing late or amended returns, setting up corporations, LLCs and trusts, IRS debt resolution, tax planning, and bookkeeping and accounting, for clients across the US. Their websites are https://torchlighttax.com and https://guarddogtax.com. They can be reached at 877-758-7797.
Contact Information:
torchlight tax
Dave Horwedel
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
