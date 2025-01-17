Nail Salon Market Expands as Demand for Convenient Haircare Solutions Grows, as per Maximize Market Research
The global Nail Salon Market Size was valued at USD 13.9 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 25.92 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.1 %.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 17, 2025 ) Nail salons Market are typically small enterprises that hire or partner with skilled experts to offer customers nail services such as, but not restricted to, nail filing and polishing, artificial nail application, along with various hand and foot care treatments. These places have gained popularity among individuals looking to improve the look and condition of their nails.
Global economic development impacts modernization shifts like digital transformation, infrastructure expansion, and technological progress. Social media sites like Instagram and Pinterest are anticipated to influence the nail salon industry. Fashion influencers and nail artists present distinctive designs and motivate trends, boosting customer interest and demand for expert nail services
Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the Nail Salon Market and is anticipated to maintain its standing in the worldwide market. This expansion is impacted primarily by two factors: the rising appeal of Western culture and significant population growth. In Europe, the Nail Salon Market is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR during the projected period.
Nail Salon Market Segmentation
By Age Group
Below 18 Year
19 to 26 Year
27 to 40 Year
Above 40 years
By service
Manicure
Pedicure
Nail Extensions
Nail Art
By End – User
Women
Men
By Location Type
Standalone Salons
Salon Chains
Spa and Wellness Centres
Nail Salon Market Top Leaders:
Regis Corporation (USA)
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (Texas, USA)
OPI Products, Inc. (California, USA)
Essie (New York, USA)
Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (USA)
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
