Rare Earth Element Market is expected to grow US$ 21.3 Bn by 2032, as per Maximize Market Research
Rare Earth Element Market size was valued at US$ 8.42 Billion in 2024 and the total Dried Blueberries revenue is expected to grow at 12.3 % through 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly US$ 21.3 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 17, 2025 ) A key driver of growth is the rising demand for rare-earth permanent magnets, particularly in the automotive sector, where their use in hybrid and electric vehicles is growing rapidly. the demand for Rare Earth Elements in catalysts is fueled by stricter vehicle emissions regulations globally, propelling growth in the automotive and refining industries.
The market faces challenges, such as price fluctuations and supply chain instability caused by geopolitical factors, especially following China's reduction in export quotas. However, innovations in recycling and increasing awareness about environmental sustainability present opportunities for reducing the criticality of these metals.
The Asia-Pacific region remains the largest producer and consumer of rare earth elements, with significant demand from industries such as consumer electronics and electric vehicles. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are also seeing growing adoption, particularly due to the rise of electric vehicles and the increasing usage of clean energy technologies.
Rare Earth Element Market Segmentation
By Metal
Lanthanum
Cerium
Neodymium
Praseodymium
Samarium
Europium
By Application
Permanent Magnets
Metals Alloys
Polishing
Additives
Catalysts
Phosphors
Rare Earth Element Market Top Leaders:
Lynas Corporation
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.
Iluka Resources Limited
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
Arafura Resources Limited
Northern Minerals Limited
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Rare-Earth Metals Market size was valued at USD 6.7 Billion in 2024 and the total Rare-Earth Metals Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 17.07 Billion by 2032.
The Catalyst Market size was valued at USD 42.98 Billion in 2024 and the total Catalyst Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 63.02 Billion by 2032.
The Battery Materials Market size was valued at USD 77.49 Billion in 2024 and the total Battery Materials Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 250.56 Billion in 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
