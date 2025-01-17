DC-DC Converter Market Experiences Rapid Growth as per Maximize Market Research
Global DC-DC Converter Market is expected to reach USD 25.08 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.50 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 17, 2025 ) The major factors driving the growth of the DC-DC Converter Market are rising adoption of IoT across the globe, increasing incorporation of power conversion components in electronic devices, and the rapid expansion of the infrastructures like smart grids, energy storage systems, & electric automobiles. An increase in the number of satellite constellations across the globe is expected to boost the global DC-DC converter market growth. Additionally, the development of digital power management and control coupled with new power architecture also positively impacts the market.
Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the DC-DC converter market due to the rapid urbanization, growth in income, and rise in population. Additionally, rising growth in the use of paid TV channels is expected to increase the demand for technologically advanced and operative satellite launches along with power-efficient devices. North America is experiencing significant growth in the DC-DC converter market, driven by technological advancements and innovation. Europe is poised for substantial growth in the DC-DC converter market, fueled by a strong focus on renewable energy, and automotive electrification.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33100/
DC-DC Converter Market Segmentation
by Form Factor
Quarter Brick
Eighth Brick
Half Brick
Full Brick
Sixteen Brick
by Output Voltage
3.3V
5V
12V
by Input Voltage
70V
by Output Number
Single Output
Dual Output
Three Output
Multi-Output
by Product Type
Isolated
Non-isolated
by Sales Channel
Direct
Indirect
by Verticals
Telecommunication
Server, Storage & Network
Industrial Robotics
Aerospace & Defense
Aircraft
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33100/
DC-DC Converter Market Top Leaders:
General Electric
Ericsson
Texas Instruments
Artesyn Embedded Technologies
Crane Aerospace and Electronics
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Delta Electronics Inc.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33100/
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
Automotive DC-DC Converter Market was valued at USD 2,126.75 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14,638.96 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 31.73 % during the forecast period (2025-2032)
DC-DC Converter IC Market was valued at USD 11.01 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 21.15 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period (2025-2032)
Automotive Power Discrete Market was valued at USD 31.81 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 49.94 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period (2025-2032)
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the DC-DC converter market due to the rapid urbanization, growth in income, and rise in population. Additionally, rising growth in the use of paid TV channels is expected to increase the demand for technologically advanced and operative satellite launches along with power-efficient devices. North America is experiencing significant growth in the DC-DC converter market, driven by technological advancements and innovation. Europe is poised for substantial growth in the DC-DC converter market, fueled by a strong focus on renewable energy, and automotive electrification.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33100/
DC-DC Converter Market Segmentation
by Form Factor
Quarter Brick
Eighth Brick
Half Brick
Full Brick
Sixteen Brick
by Output Voltage
3.3V
5V
12V
by Input Voltage
70V
by Output Number
Single Output
Dual Output
Three Output
Multi-Output
by Product Type
Isolated
Non-isolated
by Sales Channel
Direct
Indirect
by Verticals
Telecommunication
Server, Storage & Network
Industrial Robotics
Aerospace & Defense
Aircraft
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33100/
DC-DC Converter Market Top Leaders:
General Electric
Ericsson
Texas Instruments
Artesyn Embedded Technologies
Crane Aerospace and Electronics
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Delta Electronics Inc.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33100/
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
Automotive DC-DC Converter Market was valued at USD 2,126.75 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14,638.96 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 31.73 % during the forecast period (2025-2032)
DC-DC Converter IC Market was valued at USD 11.01 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 21.15 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period (2025-2032)
Automotive Power Discrete Market was valued at USD 31.81 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 49.94 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period (2025-2032)
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results