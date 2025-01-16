Asset Management System Market worth $26.41 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4%
Asset Management System Market by GPS, RFID, RTLS, Barcode, Electronic Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, In-transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets, retail, healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing and Process Industries - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 16, 2025 ) The asset management system market is expected to grow from USD 17.64 billion in 2025 to USD 26.41 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 8.4% within the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for automation, cost efficiency, digital transformation, and real-time tracking across diverse industries such as healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, and industrial manufacturing.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255619316
The asset management system market is growing rapidly because of the rising demand for automation, operational efficiency, and real-time tracking across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and aerospace & defense sectors. Internet of Things (IoT) and GPS tracking devices have revolutionized the management system market. These systems apply predictive analytics for effective equipment maintenance, reduced downtime, and increased efficiency across various industries, including manufacturing. The logistics and transportation sectors use real-time tracking for better fleet management and to optimize supply chain activities. Asset management systems are used in healthcare to ensure the availability of critical medical equipment by streamlining the equipment tracking process. These solutions are gaining immense importance in the urban and industrial sectors, where better monitoring of physical assets, such as machinery and vehicles, is required.
The RFID technology segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to its advanced features, which include real-time tracking, high accuracy, and scalability, which makes it a preferred solution for improving operational efficiency and reducing human errors. Unlike barcode systems, RFID does not require direct line-of-sight scanning, allowing quicker and more efficient asset tracking. It is helpful in industries managing large volumes of assets, including logistics, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. In logistics, RFID makes inventory tracking and warehouse management easier with real-time accurate data regarding the locations and movements of the assets. It is used in healthcare to track medical records and minimize inventory loss. The RFID implementation in manufacturing helps to track machinery and materials, which provides predictive maintenance and reduces idle time. Combining IoT and cloud computing with RFID increases its adoption across industries. Moreover, cost-effectiveness, versatility, and support for digital transformation have cemented the position of RFID as a key technology in asset management systems.
The healthcare end-user segment is expected to register the highest CAGR within the asset management system market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for efficient tracking, managing, and utilization of critical medical equipment, devices, and assets in a healthcare facility are major contributing factors to the market growth in healthcare end-users. The healthcare sector is embracing high-end asset management systems to enhance asset visibility, minimize losses or theft, and maintain proper care for high-value medical assets. The asset management systems are critical in tracking everything from patient monitoring equipment to infusion pumps, wheelchairs, and even pharmaceuticals, which leads to better operational efficiency and enhanced patient care.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/asset-management-system-market-255619316.html
Key Market Players
The key players in the asset management system market are Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Trimble Inc. (US), Motorola Solutions (US), TrackX Inc. (US), Checkpoint Systems (US), Impinj, Inc. (US), Datalogic S.p.A. (Italy), Infor Inc (US), and GE Healthcare (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and agreements to expand their presence and increase market share in the asset management system market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255619316
The asset management system market is growing rapidly because of the rising demand for automation, operational efficiency, and real-time tracking across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and aerospace & defense sectors. Internet of Things (IoT) and GPS tracking devices have revolutionized the management system market. These systems apply predictive analytics for effective equipment maintenance, reduced downtime, and increased efficiency across various industries, including manufacturing. The logistics and transportation sectors use real-time tracking for better fleet management and to optimize supply chain activities. Asset management systems are used in healthcare to ensure the availability of critical medical equipment by streamlining the equipment tracking process. These solutions are gaining immense importance in the urban and industrial sectors, where better monitoring of physical assets, such as machinery and vehicles, is required.
The RFID technology segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to its advanced features, which include real-time tracking, high accuracy, and scalability, which makes it a preferred solution for improving operational efficiency and reducing human errors. Unlike barcode systems, RFID does not require direct line-of-sight scanning, allowing quicker and more efficient asset tracking. It is helpful in industries managing large volumes of assets, including logistics, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. In logistics, RFID makes inventory tracking and warehouse management easier with real-time accurate data regarding the locations and movements of the assets. It is used in healthcare to track medical records and minimize inventory loss. The RFID implementation in manufacturing helps to track machinery and materials, which provides predictive maintenance and reduces idle time. Combining IoT and cloud computing with RFID increases its adoption across industries. Moreover, cost-effectiveness, versatility, and support for digital transformation have cemented the position of RFID as a key technology in asset management systems.
The healthcare end-user segment is expected to register the highest CAGR within the asset management system market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for efficient tracking, managing, and utilization of critical medical equipment, devices, and assets in a healthcare facility are major contributing factors to the market growth in healthcare end-users. The healthcare sector is embracing high-end asset management systems to enhance asset visibility, minimize losses or theft, and maintain proper care for high-value medical assets. The asset management systems are critical in tracking everything from patient monitoring equipment to infusion pumps, wheelchairs, and even pharmaceuticals, which leads to better operational efficiency and enhanced patient care.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/asset-management-system-market-255619316.html
Key Market Players
The key players in the asset management system market are Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Trimble Inc. (US), Motorola Solutions (US), TrackX Inc. (US), Checkpoint Systems (US), Impinj, Inc. (US), Datalogic S.p.A. (Italy), Infor Inc (US), and GE Healthcare (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and agreements to expand their presence and increase market share in the asset management system market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results