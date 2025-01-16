Airport Information Systems Market: Projected Growth to $5.36 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advanced Technologies and Rising Infrastructure Investments
Airport Information System Market by Application (Passenger Processing, Flight Operation, Cargo and Baggage Management, Resource Management, Airside Operations), Type, Implementation and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 16, 2025 ) The Airport Information Systems market is valued at USD 4.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.36 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. Airport Information Systems is the backbone of efficient operations within the modern airport . It provides support to several functions like flight management, passenger processing, baggage handling, and resource allocation. These systems make for smooth communication between airlines, airport authorities, ground handlers, and passengers to optimize their respective operations and improve the travel experience. Some of the applications of AIS include the FIDS, baggage reconciliation systems, and self-service check-in kiosks, which are used for passenger convenience and to cut bottlenecks in operations. The advanced technologies, which include artificial intelligence, IoT, and biometrics, have played a great role in automating the processes starting from automated passport control, real-time baggage tracking, which helps reduce delays and enhance security.
The use of cloud-based platforms in AIS enables airports to handle large volumes of data efficiently, thus ensuring real-time updates and facilitating collaboration among various stakeholders. This integration is essential for coordinating resources, predicting traffic patterns, and effectively managing airport infrastructure.
Based on implementation , the airport information systems market has been segmented into Upgradation & Modernization, New Installation. New installations are expected to lead the Airport Information Systems (AIS) market due to the ongoing expansion of airport infrastructure, a rise in greenfield projects, and an increasing adoption of advanced technologies in emerging and developed regions. With increasing passenger traffic and changing operational requirements, airports are now emphasizing modern, integrated systems in their initial construction phases to ensure long-term efficiency, scalability, and compliance with global standards.
New airports in developing regions are heavily invested in by governments as demand for air travel grows, which promotes regional connectivity. Such projects require high-tech AIS solutions, including passenger processing, baggage handling, and management of airport operations, to build modern competitive facilities from the outset.
Based on Resource management the Airport Information Systems market has been segmented Baggage Reconciliation Software, Automated Storage and retrieval system (ASRS) software, Baggage & Cargo Handling and Tracking Software. The Baggage & Cargo Handling and Tracking Software segment is expected to dominate the Airport Information Systems market from 2024 to 2030. Baggage & Cargo Handling and Tracking Software is on its way to leading the market of Airport Information Systems, given its critical importance to operational efficiency, passenger satisfaction, and logistical accuracy. Such systems rely on RFID, IoT, GPS, and blockchain technologies for the end-to-end visibility of baggage and cargo in their journey. For passengers, real-time tracking reduces the stress level because passengers can check the location of their baggage through mobile apps or airport kiosks and minimize cases of lost or delayed luggage. For airlines and airports, it streamlines the operations since it automates the process of baggage handling, improves the loading process, and saves on mishandling costs. In cargo management, it ensures effective logistics since it allows tracking of the shipment location, condition, and conformity to safety standards in real time. This is very crucial when considering products that are time-sensitive, or the ones with much value like pharmaceuticals, or perishables. International standards such as IATA's Resolution 753 have heightened investment into advanced tracking technology in order to improve accountability and dependability in operations.
Based on region, North America is going to grow at the highest growth in the Airport Information Systems during the forecast period. North America has mature infrastructure, new technological development, and investment in modernizing its aviation sector. North America has developed its aviation system, which comprises some of the world's busiest airports. They include Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson and Chicago O'Hare. Growing passenger and cargo traffic demand high-tech AIS that maximizes the efficiency of operation and experience of the traveler. Tech-savvy people in North America want streamlined digital-first experiences across their travel. As a result, airports invest in smart passenger flow management systems, biometric security, and digital information dissemination.
Key Market Players
SITA (US), Indra. (US), Thales (France), RTX (US), Amadeus (Spain), ADB Safegate (Belgium), Amadeus IT Group S.A (Spain), Siemens A.G (Germany), RESA (Germany), TAV Technologies (Turkey), Damarel Systems International Ltd. (US), CGI Inc. (Canada), Airport information Systems (England), NEC Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US).
