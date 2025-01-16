Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market worth $27.3 billion by 2028
Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type (AR-Coated, Tempered, TCO-Coated), Application, End User (Crystalline Silicon PV Module, Thin Film Module, Perovskite Module), Installation Technology & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 16, 2025 ) The report "Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type (AR-Coated, Tempered, TCO-Coated), Application, End User (Crystalline Silicon PV Module, Thin Film Module, Perovskite Module), Installation Technology & Region - Global Forecast to 2028”. The Solar Photovoltaic Glass market size is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2023 and reach USD 27.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2023 to 2028.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market”
343- Market Data Tables
54- Figures
243 - Pages
Based on type, AR-coated solar photovoltaic glass holds the largest market share in the solar photovoltaic glass market due to its superior characteristics. AR coatings on solar PV glass are designed to be durable and weather resistant. They protect environmental factors such as UV radiation, moisture, and dust. The longevity of the AR coating ensures that the solar panels maintain their enhanced light transmission properties over time, contributing to the long-term performance and reliability of the photovoltaic system.
The solar photovoltaic glass market has been segmented based on residential, non-residential, and utility applications. The utility segment is poised to be a significant driver for the growth of the solar PV glass market. As global energy demand continues to rise, utilities are increasingly turning to solar power to meet electricity needs while reducing carbon emissions. Large-scale utility solar projects, such as solar farms and solar power plants, require vast quantities of solar PV glass to encapsulate photovoltaic modules and ensure efficient energy conversion.
The solar photovoltaic glass market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to hold the most significant market share. China and India accounted for a substantial share of the Asia Pacific solar photovoltaic glass market 2022. The Asia Pacific region has the largest solar photovoltaic glass market share due to several factors. One significant factor is the rapid economic growth and urbanization in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, resulting in a surging demand for electricity. As these economies seek sustainable and clean energy solutions, solar power, supported by high-quality PV glass, has become crucial in meeting their increasing energy needs. This factor positions the region as a significant contributor to the global solar photovoltaic glass market.
Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Key Players
Key players operating in the solar photovoltaic glass market include companies such as Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. (China), IRICO Group New Energy Co., Ltd. (China), Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd (China), Qingdao Jinxin Glass Co., Ltd. (China), Dongguan CSG Solar Glass Co., Ltd. (China), AGC Inc. (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan), Sisecam (Turkey), Borosil Renewables Ltd. (India), Guardian Glass (US), Hecker Glass Group (Germany), Onyx Solar Group LLC (Spain), and Targray (Canada). The companies have widespread manufacturing facilities, an established portfolio of solar photovoltaic glass, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. These factors are attributed to their progression in the solar photovoltaic glass market.
