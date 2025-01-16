US Electric Vehicle Market US Electric Vehicle Market: Exploring Growth, Trends, and Government Initiatives Driving the Future of Sustainable Transportation, as per Maximize Market Research
Global US Electric Vehicle Market is expected to reach USD 233.46 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.4 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 16, 2025 ) Sales of Electric Vehicles in the United States topped in 2024, demonstrating the market's remarkable expansion. Automakers are expanding their EV product lines in response to government backing, market demand, and technology developments. EV sales might surpass 50% by 2030 as a result of battery advancements and cost reductions that are lowering the price of EVs, setting the industry for future expansion and promoting sustainable transportation worldwide.
With programs like electrifying the federal fleet by 2027 and allocating $3 billion under the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. government is driving the manufacturing of electric vehicles. Positioning the United States as a pioneer in environmentally friendly EV solutions and guaranteeing over time environmental and economic growth, the bipartisan Infrastructure Act promotes clean car manufacturing, battery manufacture, and recycling.
US Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation
by Type
BEV
PHEV
HEV
by Vehicle Type
Two-wheeler
Passenger car
Commercial vehicle
US Electric Vehicle Market Top Leaders:
Tesla
Lucid Motors
Rivian
General Motors
Ford
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The market for India Electric Vehicle was estimated to be worth USD 37.73 billion in 2024. The India Electric Vehicle Market is anticipated to generate around USD 215.15 billion in sales in 2032, a 24.31% rise from 2024 to 2032.
The size of the Mexico Electric Vehicle market was estimated at USD 131.65 Million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.13 % from 2024 to 2032, reaching USD 329 Million.
Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market was valued at US $ 780.13 Mn. in 2024. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.96%. The market is expected to reach a value of US $ 3575.21 Mn. in 2032.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
