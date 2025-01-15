Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market highlighting key technologies and regional developments, as per Maximize Market Research
Global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market is expected to reach USD 54.33 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.2 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 15, 2025 ) The growing need for dynamic, real-time, and targeted advertising in public spaces is driving the rapid growth of the digital out-of-home (DOOH) Market advertising business. Important industries include retail, transportation, healthcare, and hospitality. Advances in analytics, programmatic purchasing, and digital signage are influencing the direction of DOOH because they increase audience engagement and yield measurable outcomes.
The Digital Out of Home (DOOH) market is anticipated to be dominated by North America due to early adoption in the United States and Canada and technical developments. Asia Pacific, which is headed by nations like China, India, and Japan, is growing quickly as a result of growing digital usage in unexplored areas.
Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market Segmentation
by Format Type
Billboard
Transit
Street furniture
Others
by Application
Outdoor
Indoor
by End-User
Automotive
Personal care & households,
Entertainment
Retail
Food & beverages
Telecom
BFSI
Others
Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market Top Leaders:
JCDecaux (France)
Lamar Advertising Company (US)
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (US)
OUTFRONT Media (US)
Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Global Digital Signage Market was Valued at USD 21.47 billion. In 2024, the revenue of the Digital Signage Market is expected to increase by 7.15 % from 2024 to 2032, reaching an approximate sum of USD 37.31 billion.
The size of the digital advertising market was estimated at USD 682.70 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2024 to 2032, reaching USD 1,740.02 billion.
In 2023, the global interactive advertising market was estimated to be worth USD 498.17 billion. From 2024 to 2030, the global automotive retail revenue is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% to reach USD 1556.01 billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
