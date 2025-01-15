Global Soundbars Market Thrives Amid Evolving Consumer Preferences, as per Maximize Market Research
The Soundbars Market is valued at $ 4.17 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow to $ 7.87 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 15, 2025 ) The Market for Soundbars is presently on the ascendancy which is being propelled primarily by the appearance of streaming services with Amazon Prime and Netflix as well as smart devices like smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops. It's thanks to this that the market for quality audio systems has been growing in demand for 4K and 8K technology. The relevant figures showed that sales of soundbars in the US have increased to 8.96 million units by 2023. Soundbars are popular among all sectors such as residential, commercial, and hospitality. With the increasing introduction of innovations, as well as increased market penetration, the Soundbar Market is expected to grow across regions.
North America is the dominant market, which is followed by promising outlooks for growth in the Asia-Pacific, with rising disposable incomes and urbanization. While offering strong economic growth and the upsurge in research in the field of wireless audio devices, China takes place at the forefront. In the years to come, the market for the sandbank will see a great bloom that will prove promising for the established players of the industry as well as new entrants.
Soundbars Market Segmentation
by Type
Wall-Mounted
Tabletop
Others
by Application
Home Audio
Commercial
Others
by Installation Method
Active Soundbar
Passive Soundbar
Others
by Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Others
Soundbars Market Top Leaders:
Samsung Group
Sony Corporation of America
Q Acoustics
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Sonos, Inc.
Sound United, LLC.
FOCAL JMLAB
Bose Corporation
