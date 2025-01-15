Automotive Shock Absorber Market Expands Due to Rise in Vehicle Production and Demand
Global Automotive Shock Absorber Market is expected to reach USD 21.22 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 15, 2025 ) The Automotive Shock Absorber Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for enhanced driving comfort, and improved vehicle safety. Increasing urbanization and the development of smart cities are key drivers boosting demand for new automobiles, which has a positive direct impact on the automotive shock absorbers industry. The employment of cutting-edge technology in electric vehicles, such as regenerative shock absorbers, has resulted in a major increase in demand for automotive shock absorbers.
North America held the largest market share in the market in 2024 as the region has a significant number of OEMs and a large aftermarket industry. The United States remains one of the greatest markets for automobile shock absorbers in the world, due to the integration of numerous technologies and advancements. Europe held a significant share due to increasing consumer demand for advanced suspension technologies, and strict regulatory standards.
Automotive Shock Absorber Market Segmentation
by Vehicle
Passenger Cars
LCVs
HCVs
Two Wheelers
by Product Type
Hydraulic Type
Gas-filled Type
by Design
Twin Tube Design
Mono-Tube Design
by Sales Channel
OEMs
Aftermarket
Automotive Shock Absorber Market Top Leaders:
Brinn Inc.
BWI Group
Continental AG
Datsons Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd.
DMA Sales, Inc.
Duroshox
Endurance Technologies Limited
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
