Beyond the Kakotopias of The Liberal State and Its Nemeses: America Free Workers Party
AFWP manifesto, political and social philosophy and propounded logical, deontological foundation of a worker-centered democratic state
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 14, 2025 ) Los Angeles, CA – Announcing the release of Ivan Muñiz-Brown’s Beyond the Kakotopias of The Liberal State and its Nemeses: America Free Workers Party—a political manifesto and the concurrent development of a political and social philosophy logically deduced from universally accepted deontological principles. The instantiation of such philosophy would create an organic democracy and state whose quiddity and foundational principles would be inevitably incompatible with what we call the liberal state.
All the revolutions of the 20th century sprang forth as a rejection of the liberal state, in actuality or potentiality, and its concomitant mode of production-laissez-faire capitalism (or any of its strains). The states that ensued failed miserably because they were predicated on ideology, as is the liberal Goliath; hence its baleful paradigm has raged on, unstoppable. The National Liberextremist State will be the instantiation of a political tautology whose 20 tenets or party principles have been logically deduced from three axioms imbued with virtue ethics and fundamental deontological duties. All political actions can be inferred through the prism of three deciphers, thus making this state a paradigm of propositional calculus. The AFWS will be begotten in the crucible wrought out of logic and collective will. Unlike the ideological revolutions of yore, we will be necessary and not contingent. Undoubtedly, many of the principles, mechanisms, institutions and policies of the party and the state will be decried by liberal hypocrites in their apologetics as barbarous, outrageous, and so forth; but their projections and deceptions will be systematically exposed throughout this work.
“I intended to achieve three main goals with this book,” Brown explains. “First, call my fellow workers to action; second, pierce the armor of supine torpidity in which political philosophers and academics have been indulging for so many generations; and third, create a historical record and a founding manifesto. I do believe that my mission has been accomplished.”
At 460 pages, Beyond the Kakotopias of The Liberal State and its Nemeses is available online through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 979-8-218-97870-9 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $29.95 eBook: $9.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / SOCIAL SCIENCE
About the Author: Ivan Muñiz-Brown is a free man, a worker and a truth seeker, and thus a revolutionary. He is the founding member of the American Free Workers Party (AFWP). Ivan has spent years studying logic, mathematics, classic literature, history, natural theology, ontology and political philosophy. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and works as a bus driver in Los Angeles, California. www.AmericaFreeWorkersParty.org www.AFWPPress.org
