Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market worth $246.66 billion by 2029
Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market by Diagnostic Testing (Genetic, DTC), Diagnostics Indication (Oncology, Neurology, Immunology), Therapeutic Products (Inhibitors, mAbs, CGT), Indication (Oncology, Rare Disease, Infectious) - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 14, 2025 ) The global Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market, valued at US$132.46 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 11.1%, reaching US$145.53 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$246.66 billion by 2029. Factors such as the growing integration of AI and ML to enhance precision diagnostics and medicine development supported by rising collaborations between pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies to improve precision healthcare and the rise in direct-to-consumer testing are driving the growth in the market. Moreover, expanding precision healthcare applications into other disease areas and the growing adoption of wearable devices to enhance precision healthcare offer growth opportunities to players in this market. Major players in this market are also expanding their geographic presence by establishing manufacturing and research facilities in emerging economies.
The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the Precision Medicine Market, by product, during the forecast period.
Based on products, the precision medicine market is divided into inhibitor drugs, monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapy, antiviral and anti-retroviral drugs, and other therapeutic products. The large share of the monoclonal antibodies products segment can be attributed to the fact that a large number of the approved precision therapies are monoclonal antibodies. This large share of this segment is also supported by the ongoing approvals for monoclonal antibody drugs for various cancers and other diseases highlighting a focus of pharmaceutical companies on the development of monoclonal antibodies as precision medicines.
The oncology subsegment accounted for the largest share of the precision diagnostics market’s indication segment in 2023
Based on indication, the precision diagnostics market is segmented into oncology, neurology, immunology, and other indications. The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the precision diagnostics market by indication in 2023. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increase in cancer cases globally, supported by rising demand for diagnostic tests offering early and accurate cancer diagnosis. For this reason, life science companies are increasingly investing and collaborating to develop advanced oncology diagnostic tests. This dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period as major players are developing new technologies for better oncology diagnosis.
Asia Pacific is registered as the fastest-growing region of the Precision diagnostics market in 2023.
The Precision medicine market is divided into five regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America held the largest share of the precision diagnostics market, followed by Europe. Aisa Pacific registered the highest CAGR growth within the precision diagnostics market during the forecast period. The expansion of key diagnostic players in the region followed by favorable policies supporting the larger adoption of precision medicine is a supporting factor. Additionally, there is a greater awareness about personalized approach to treatments in these developed regions compared to the developing/ emerging economies.
Key players in the Precision diagnostic market include F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Guardant Health (US) among others and key players in precision medicine market include Merck Co, Inc. (US), Gilead Sciences (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), among others.
Recent Developments of Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market
-In November 2024, Roche received CE Mark for its VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay, to identify epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) patients eligible for ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine), for FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
-In September 2024, Foundation Medicine entered into a collaboration with Syndax Pharmaceuticals to develop a companion diagnostic for identifying acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with the NPM1 mutation.
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
