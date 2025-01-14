PLGA Market worth $321 Million by 2030
PLGA Market by Composition, Application (Medical, Non-Medical Applications), Processibility (Extrusion, Injection Molding), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Biotech Firms, Medical Institutions, Packaging, Textile, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 14, 2025 ) The report "PLGA Market by Composition, Application (Medical, Non-Medical Applications), Processibility (Extrusion, Injection Molding), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Biotech Firms, Medical Institutions, Packaging, Textile, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2030”. The PLGA market is projected to reach USD 321 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.6% from USD 125 Million in 2024.
Browse in-depth TOC on "PLGA Market”
152- Market Data Tables
52- Figures
200 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143024577
Based on application type, the PLGA market has been segmented into medical application and non-medical applications. In the medical field, PLGA is highly valued for its biodegradable and biocompatible properties, making it ideal for drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, and medical implants. Its ability to degrade into harmless byproducts within the body, along with its adjustable degradation rate, allows for controlled release of drugs over time, enhancing therapeutic efficacy and patient compliance. Moreover, PLGA can be tailored to encapsulate a wide range of drugs, including small molecules, proteins, and nucleic acids, facilitating precise delivery to targeted sites. Beyond medicine, PLGA's versatility extends into non-medical domains such as cosmetics, food packaging, and agriculture. Its biodegradability and mechanical properties make it a preferred choice for sustainable packaging solutions, ensuring minimal environmental impact. Additionally, PLGA's compatibility with active ingredients makes it suitable for encapsulating fragrances, vitamins, and nutrients in cosmetic formulations, enhancing stability and efficacy. In agriculture, PLGA-based formulations can aid in controlled release of fertilizers and pesticides, optimizing nutrient uptake and minimizing environmental contamination.
Based on end-use industry, the PLGA market has been segmented into healthcare, biotech firms, medical institutions, packaging, textile, agriculture, and others. In the healthcare sector, PLGA's biocompatibility and biodegradability make it an invaluable resource for drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, and medical implants. Biotech firms leverage PLGA's capabilities to develop advanced pharmaceutical formulations with controlled release properties, enhancing drug efficacy and patient outcomes. Medical institutions rely on PLGA to produce implants and devices, facilitating minimally invasive procedures and promoting patient well-being. In packaging, PLGA emerges as a sustainable solution, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly materials. Its biodegradability ensures minimal environmental impact, making it an ideal choice for sustainable packaging solutions in various industries. Similarly, in textiles, PLGA's biodegradable nature offers opportunities for the development of environmentally friendly fabrics and fibers, catering to the increasing consumer preference for sustainable products.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=143024577
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for PLGA. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for advanced medical treatments in countries like China, India, and Japan are driving the adoption of PLGA-based drug delivery systems and medical implants. Additionally, the growing focus on research and development activities in Asia Pacific, coupled with advancements in polymer science and technology, is fostering innovation in PLGA-based products. Academic institutions, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in developing novel drug delivery systems and formulations using PLGA, thereby expanding the market opportunities.
PLGA Market Key Players
Mergers, new product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the PLGA market include Evonik (Germany), Corbion NV (Netherlands), Ashland (US), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Jinan Digang Bioengineering Co., Ltd. (China), Merck (Germany), Akina, Inc. (US), Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bezwada Biomedical, LLC (US), CD Bioparticles (US).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in PLGA Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "PLGA Market”
152- Market Data Tables
52- Figures
200 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143024577
Based on application type, the PLGA market has been segmented into medical application and non-medical applications. In the medical field, PLGA is highly valued for its biodegradable and biocompatible properties, making it ideal for drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, and medical implants. Its ability to degrade into harmless byproducts within the body, along with its adjustable degradation rate, allows for controlled release of drugs over time, enhancing therapeutic efficacy and patient compliance. Moreover, PLGA can be tailored to encapsulate a wide range of drugs, including small molecules, proteins, and nucleic acids, facilitating precise delivery to targeted sites. Beyond medicine, PLGA's versatility extends into non-medical domains such as cosmetics, food packaging, and agriculture. Its biodegradability and mechanical properties make it a preferred choice for sustainable packaging solutions, ensuring minimal environmental impact. Additionally, PLGA's compatibility with active ingredients makes it suitable for encapsulating fragrances, vitamins, and nutrients in cosmetic formulations, enhancing stability and efficacy. In agriculture, PLGA-based formulations can aid in controlled release of fertilizers and pesticides, optimizing nutrient uptake and minimizing environmental contamination.
Based on end-use industry, the PLGA market has been segmented into healthcare, biotech firms, medical institutions, packaging, textile, agriculture, and others. In the healthcare sector, PLGA's biocompatibility and biodegradability make it an invaluable resource for drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, and medical implants. Biotech firms leverage PLGA's capabilities to develop advanced pharmaceutical formulations with controlled release properties, enhancing drug efficacy and patient outcomes. Medical institutions rely on PLGA to produce implants and devices, facilitating minimally invasive procedures and promoting patient well-being. In packaging, PLGA emerges as a sustainable solution, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly materials. Its biodegradability ensures minimal environmental impact, making it an ideal choice for sustainable packaging solutions in various industries. Similarly, in textiles, PLGA's biodegradable nature offers opportunities for the development of environmentally friendly fabrics and fibers, catering to the increasing consumer preference for sustainable products.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=143024577
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for PLGA. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for advanced medical treatments in countries like China, India, and Japan are driving the adoption of PLGA-based drug delivery systems and medical implants. Additionally, the growing focus on research and development activities in Asia Pacific, coupled with advancements in polymer science and technology, is fostering innovation in PLGA-based products. Academic institutions, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in developing novel drug delivery systems and formulations using PLGA, thereby expanding the market opportunities.
PLGA Market Key Players
Mergers, new product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the PLGA market include Evonik (Germany), Corbion NV (Netherlands), Ashland (US), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Jinan Digang Bioengineering Co., Ltd. (China), Merck (Germany), Akina, Inc. (US), Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bezwada Biomedical, LLC (US), CD Bioparticles (US).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in PLGA Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results