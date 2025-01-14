Military Robots Market to Reach $26.49 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8%
Military Robots Market by Type (Wheeled, Tracked, Legged, USV, AUV, ROV, Small UAV, Tactical UAV, Strategic UAV), Operational Technology, Propulsion, Application, System, Range, End Use and Region- Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 14, 2025 ) This report analyzes the military robots market from 2020 to 2029. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the military robots market and the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge market growth globally. The Military robots market is projected to reach USD 26.49 billion by 2029, from USD 18.20 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8%. Increasing use of UAVs as loitering munition, and increasing adoption of UMVs for mine countermeasures are significant drivers. Additionally, the Increasing use of robots in areas affected by chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attacks is also serving as a major catalyst for the growth of the military robots market.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245516013
The military robots market is significantly shaped by advancements in technology across Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), and Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs). UAVs benefit from innovations in artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, and autonomous navigation, enhancing their capabilities for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. UGVs are driven by developments in robotics, rugged mobility systems, and real-time communication technologies, enabling them to operate in challenging terrains for logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, and tactical support. Similarly, UUVs leverage cutting-edge sonar systems, underwater propulsion, and autonomous algorithms for deep-sea exploration, mine countermeasures, and maritime security. USVs, on the other hand, are being enhanced by state-of-the-art communication networks, collision avoidance systems, and multi-mission adaptability for naval operations. Collectively, these technological breakthroughs are propelling the military robots market, ensuring adaptability to complex and dynamic battlefield requirements.
Based on end users, the defense segment is driving the military robots market with the largest market size because of the growing demand for sophisticated autonomous systems to improve operational effectiveness, lower human risk, and bolster combat capabilities. Robotic systems adoption is a top priority for military forces worldwide for a variety of uses, such as combat operations, logistics support, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and more. Growing geopolitical tensions and rising defense budgets have spurred investments in cutting-edge technology like autonomous navigation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to enhance the capabilities of military robots. The need for unmanned systems to carry out vital functions in dangerous and contested environments—where human participation is risky—has also contributed to the segment’s dominance.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=245516013
Key Market Players
Key players in the Military robots market are Northrop Grumman (US), Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), L3harris Technologies Inc. (US), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy). These companies are well-represented geographically. These businesses operate worldwide and provide a variety of products. To grow their market share, they rely on their diverse product portfolios and R&D capabilities.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245516013
The military robots market is significantly shaped by advancements in technology across Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), and Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs). UAVs benefit from innovations in artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, and autonomous navigation, enhancing their capabilities for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. UGVs are driven by developments in robotics, rugged mobility systems, and real-time communication technologies, enabling them to operate in challenging terrains for logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, and tactical support. Similarly, UUVs leverage cutting-edge sonar systems, underwater propulsion, and autonomous algorithms for deep-sea exploration, mine countermeasures, and maritime security. USVs, on the other hand, are being enhanced by state-of-the-art communication networks, collision avoidance systems, and multi-mission adaptability for naval operations. Collectively, these technological breakthroughs are propelling the military robots market, ensuring adaptability to complex and dynamic battlefield requirements.
Based on end users, the defense segment is driving the military robots market with the largest market size because of the growing demand for sophisticated autonomous systems to improve operational effectiveness, lower human risk, and bolster combat capabilities. Robotic systems adoption is a top priority for military forces worldwide for a variety of uses, such as combat operations, logistics support, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and more. Growing geopolitical tensions and rising defense budgets have spurred investments in cutting-edge technology like autonomous navigation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to enhance the capabilities of military robots. The need for unmanned systems to carry out vital functions in dangerous and contested environments—where human participation is risky—has also contributed to the segment’s dominance.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=245516013
Key Market Players
Key players in the Military robots market are Northrop Grumman (US), Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), L3harris Technologies Inc. (US), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy). These companies are well-represented geographically. These businesses operate worldwide and provide a variety of products. To grow their market share, they rely on their diverse product portfolios and R&D capabilities.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results