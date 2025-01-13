Torchlight Tax Offers Free Ebook Answering Common Questions on Taxes
Dave Horwedel, CEO of Torchlight Tax is offering a free ebook entitled Answers to Common Tax Questions
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 13, 2025 ) LAS VEGAS, NV: Torchlight Tax LLC, (https://torchlighttax.com), a full service tax firm, is offering a free ebook entitled Answers to Common Tax Questions.
Dave Horwedel, CEO of Torchlight Tax, says the ebook contains answers to the most common questions he gets about taxes.
Horwedel stated “Tax filing can be a stressful time for many Americans. This ebook answers many of the most common questions people ask about taxes. Things like ‘what do I do if I don’t have adequate records?’, or ‘how do I lower my tax bill?’, or ‘what if I made a mistake on my return?’, or ‘what if I can’t pay my taxes?’ Hopefully this ebook will take a lot of the mystery out of taxes for people. ”
Dave Horwedel is an Enrolled Agent and the CEO of Torchlight Tax LLC, located in Nevada and Florida.
Anyone who is interested in downloading the free ebook can get a copy here:
https://torchlighttax.info/answers-to-common-tax-questions-ebook-offer/
The company is a full-service tax firm, offering asset protection planning, tax preparation, filing late or amended returns, setting up corporations, IRS debt resolution, tax planning, retirement planning, and bookkeeping and accounting, for clients across the US. Their websites are https://torchlighttax.com and https://guarddogtax.com. They can be reached at 877-758-7797.
Dave Horwedel, CEO of Torchlight Tax, says the ebook contains answers to the most common questions he gets about taxes.
Horwedel stated “Tax filing can be a stressful time for many Americans. This ebook answers many of the most common questions people ask about taxes. Things like ‘what do I do if I don’t have adequate records?’, or ‘how do I lower my tax bill?’, or ‘what if I made a mistake on my return?’, or ‘what if I can’t pay my taxes?’ Hopefully this ebook will take a lot of the mystery out of taxes for people. ”
Dave Horwedel is an Enrolled Agent and the CEO of Torchlight Tax LLC, located in Nevada and Florida.
Anyone who is interested in downloading the free ebook can get a copy here:
https://torchlighttax.info/answers-to-common-tax-questions-ebook-offer/
The company is a full-service tax firm, offering asset protection planning, tax preparation, filing late or amended returns, setting up corporations, IRS debt resolution, tax planning, retirement planning, and bookkeeping and accounting, for clients across the US. Their websites are https://torchlighttax.com and https://guarddogtax.com. They can be reached at 877-758-7797.
Contact Information:
torchlight tax
Dave Horwedel
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
torchlight tax
Dave Horwedel
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results