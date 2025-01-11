Drip Irrigation Market Poised for Growth as Demand for Efficient Water Management Rises, as per Maximize Market Research
Drip Irrigation Market is expected to reach USD 14.18 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.7 % between 2024 and 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 11, 2025 ) The global Drip Irrigation Market is experiencing strong growth due to rising demand for efficient water usage in agriculture. With increasing awareness about sustainable farming and water scarcity issues, farmers are turning to drip irrigation systems to enhance crop yield while minimizing water waste.
Technological advancements in drip systems, including automation and precision control, are further driving adoption.
Key regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are leading in usage, with emerging markets in Latin America and Africa showing promising growth as awareness rises.
As governments and organizations promote sustainable practices, the Drip Irrigation Market is expected to expand steadily, supporting both small-scale and large agricultural operations worldwide.
Drip Irrigation Market Segmentation
By Component
Valves
Pressure Gauge
Filters
Emitters
Drip Tube
Others
by Application
Agriculture
Landscapes
Greenhouse
Others
by Crop Type
Fruits and nuts
Vegetable crops
Field crops
Others
Drip Irrigation Market Top Leaders:
EPC Industries Limited
Driptech Incorporated
Microjet Irrigation Systems
Rain Bird Corporation
Rivulus Irrigation
Netafim limited
Jain Irrigation System Limited
The Toro Company
Eurodrip S.A
Valmont Industries
T-L Irrigation Company
Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.
ELGO Irrigation Limited
Hunter Industries Inc.
Lindsay Corporation
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
