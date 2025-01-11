Dried Blueberries Market was is expected to grow US$ Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Dried Blueberries Market size was valued at US$ 5.75 Billion in 2023 and the total Dried Blueberries revenue is expected to grow at 6.3% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 8.83 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 11, 2025 ) The Dried Blueberries Market is experiencing notable growth as consumer demand for nutritious and convenient snack options rises. Known for their high antioxidant content, vitamins, and fiber, dried blueberries are increasingly favored by health-conscious consumers and are used in a variety of food products, including cereals, baked goods, and snack bars.
The popularity of natural and functional foods is a key driver, with North America and Europe leading market adoption. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth market, driven by rising health awareness and expanding retail networks.
As consumer preferences shift toward nutritious, portable snacks, the Dried Blueberries Market is well-positioned for robust expansion, catering to a global demand for wholesome, versatile ingredients.
Dried Blueberries Market Segmentation
by Product
freeze-dried
Sun-dried
Infused-dried
other
by Nature
Organic
Conventional
by Application
Bakery Products
Confectionery
Beverages
Dairy Products
Cosmetics
Cereals & Snacks Bar
Dried Blueberries Market Top Leaders:
Shoreline Fruit LLC
Oregon Berry Packing, Inc.
Royal Nut Company
True Blue Farms
Del Monte Foods Inc.
CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd.
Karen’s Naturals
Graceland Fruit, Inc.
Kiantama Oy
Meduri Farms, Inc.
The Colostrum Market size was valued at USD 1.84 Billion in 2023 and the total Colostrum revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2.45 Billion by 2030.
The Whipping Cream Powder Market size was valued at USD 950.03 Million in 2023 and the total Whipping Cream Powder revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1565.91 Million by 2030
The Jelly Pudding Market size was valued at USD 19.5 Billion in 2023 and the total Jelly Pudding revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 24.15 Billion in 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
