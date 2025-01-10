Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Imaging Market worth $4.54 billion by 2029
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Imaging Market by Component(Hardware, Software, Service), Modality (MRI, CT, X-Ray), Application (Radiology, Cardio, Cancer- Lung, Breast, Prostate), End User(Hospital, Imaging Center) - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 10, 2025 ) The global AI Medical Imaging Market, valued at US$1.29 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 22.4%, reaching US$1.65 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$4.54 billion by 2029. The factors driving the market growth include increasing government initiatives on AI-based technologies, higher funding for AI startups, a massive inflow of big data, and growing cross-industry collaborations. The market offers significant opportunities, particularly in untapped emerging markets such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa, where expanding healthcare infrastructure creates demand for cost-effective, AI-powered diagnostic solutions. Furthermore, a focus on developing human-aware AI systems that align with clinician decision-making and provide interpretable, patient-centered insights is immense to foster trust and adoption in medical settings. AI's capability to enhance early detection, automate imaging workflows, and integrate with advanced imaging modalities positions it as a transformative force in improving diagnostic accuracy and healthcare outcomes globally.
Browse 400 market data Tables and 176 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Imaging Market by Component(Hardware, Software, Service), Modality (MRI, CT, X-Ray), Application (Radiology, Cardio, Cancer- Lung, Breast, Prostate), End User(Hospital, Imaging Center) - Global Forecast to 2029"
This growth was fueled by increasing funding for AI-driven startups and a surge in cross-industry collaborations. These technologies enhance efficiency, and diagnostic accuracy, and consequently address critical needs in health care delivery.
However, some challenges are there that will affect the integration in clinical settings, like lack of skilled AI professionals, ambiguity in regulatory guidelines, and so on.
"Software Segment to Lead AI in Medical Imaging Market by Component"
The market is segmented into software, hardware, and services based on components. The software segment is likely to dominate the market and experience the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2029 in 2023. AI-powered software solutions are the need of the hour for addressing challenges like staffing shortages and the growing demand for diagnostic imaging. Such tools offer a competitive advantage to healthcare providers through improved workflows, better resource optimization, and more precise diagnostic results.
“In Radiology Segment to Lead AI in Medical Imaging Market by Application in 2023”
The radiology segment is projected to lead the AI in the medical imaging market because of its central role in diagnostics, with 3.6 billion imaging procedures carried out annually (WHO). AI improves precision, reducing errors by up to 50%, and streamlines tasks such as tumor detection, thus increasing efficiency. Meanwhile, the oncology segment is expected to show the maximum CAGR as a result of growing demand in the usage of AI in the detection of early cancers, individual planning of treatment, and precise diagnostic results. The increased prevalence of cancer calls for more efficient, effective, and accurate solutions to medical imaging.
“Hospital Segment to Capture the Largest Share of the AI in Medical Imaging Market by End User in 2023”
Based on the recent trend of increasing utility of advanced imaging technologies and minimal invasive procedures, the segment of the hospital is estimated to dominate the AI in medical imaging market in 2023. Hospitals are embracing AI-based imaging solutions increasingly for the optimization of their workflow, improved diagnostic precision, and enhanced operational effectiveness. Tools of AI are beneficial for the early diagnosis process, fast decision-making processes, and lightening the load on the healthcare professionals leading towards improved patient care.
“North America to Lead the AI in Medical Imaging Market in 2023”
North America is projected to hold the largest market share by 2023, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of AI technologies, and substantial investments in AI-driven healthcare innovation.The growth in AI-driven imaging has been substantial in hospitals as well as diagnostic centers where it has improved operational efficacy and diagnostic accuracy. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the increasing incidence of cancer, growing healthcare spending, and strategic expansion of companies targeting emerging markets in the region. The rising demand for AI-driven medical imaging solutions, especially for early detection and personalized treatment, is expected to fuel market growth in Asia Pacific.
Key Players
Prominent players in the AI in medical imaging market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Aidoc (US), Lunit, Inc. (South Korea), Qure.ai (India), Viz.ai, Inc. (US), Zebra Medical Vision (Israel), Arterys (US), Therapixel (France), Enlitic, Inc. (US), Brainomix (UK), and Microsoft (US).
Recent Developments of AI in Medical Imaging Market
-Partnership: In July 2024, Microsoft partnered with Mass General Brigham and the University of Wisconsin to enhance AI models for medical imaging, improving radiologist efficiency and patient outcomes.
-Collaboration: In March 2024, Microsoft (US) collaborated with NVIDIA(US) to combine Azure’s cloud and AI capabilities with NVIDIA’s DGX cloud and Clara suite to accelerate innovations in medical imaging, diagnosis, and patient care
-Collaboration: In July 2024, GE Healthcare collaborated with AWS to create AI-driven healthcare models, optimizing workflows and boosting diagnostic accuracy.
-Partnership: In November 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (US) partnered with the National Health Research Institute (Taiwan) to leverage accelerated computing and AI for advancing biomedical research by adopting NVIDI’s powerful Blackwell platform, which enables complex data analysis and supports applications ranging from medical imaging to drug discovery and personalized medicine.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
