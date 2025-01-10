Loitering Munitions Market Analysis: Growth, Trends, and Regional Insights (2024-2029)
Loitering Munition Market by Type (Recoverable and Expandable), End-user (Army, Navy, Airforce), Launching Mode (Air Launched, Vertical Take-Off, Catapult, Canister, Hand), Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 10, 2025 ) The Loitering munition market is valued at USD 529.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 815.3 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2029. Loitering munitions also offer cost-effectiveness, being less expensive than a traditional missile or UAV. As such, they provide an easier means for countries to enhance their defense systems without blowing the budget. Major defense firms are innovating to ensure the development of lightweight, portable, and highly maneuverable systems to meet the emerging demands of modern battlefields.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139489979
Based on Type, The expendable sector of the loitering munition market is going increasingly fast as modern war increasingly demands affordable and flexible solutions towards tactical requirements. The expendable loitering munitions are essentially the single-use weapons intended for achieving precision strikes by military forces on high-value targets at a minimal risk for precious platforms. This aspect makes them highly attractive in scenarios where the budget becomes a constraint, making it possible for defense forces to utilize the full operational capabilities at a cost that is minimally feasible. Geopolitical tensions and conflicts ongoing with the latest manifestations in Ukraine have accelerated their development even more as countries attempt to bolster their strike capacity quickly and economically.
Based on Launch mode, The canister portion of the loitering munition market is experiencing some kind of growth due to its demand for portable and efficient launch systems in military operations. The canister-launched loitering munition offers several advantages: the ability to transport them, deploy them quickly, and not increase logistical complexity. Indeed, these systems may be pre-loaded into a canister, thus permitting quicker setup and launch in almost all operational scenarios. This capacity is especially helpful for land forces that need agility and pace in fluid battle spaces. With military organizations looking to increase their striking power without the equipment footprint, the acceptance of canister-launched systems is likely to increase sharply.
Technological advancements contribute to improved performance and greater attractiveness for canister-launched loitering ammunition. Advanced canister systems contain modern features that include autonomous guidance, accuracy in targeting capabilities, and increased range features. The Indian Army intends to procure Canister-Launched Anti-Armor Loitering Munition Systems as part of one such increasing interest in that segment.
Based on region, North America will lead the Loitering munition market in 2024. The steady increase in defense spending around the region has mainly influenced the growth of the loitering munition market, which hike at approximately CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2029. US military spending has been highly proactive in investing in advanced technologies aimed at improving its operational abilities, which has resulted in a rise in the contracts of loitering munitions. The prominent ones are, for example, the AeroVironment's contract for the Switchblade systems, that is one of the bright examples of military reliance on high-technology solutions to modern combat operations. The point is a healthy ecosystem of manufacturers and technology developers existing in the North American market. Big players like Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon are investing a lot into research and development that propel innovation and improve the potential of loitering munition systems. And such developments are further fueled by AI research, improved sensor technology and autonomous capabilities that advance efficiency and precision in these systems.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139489979
As military forces are concentrating more on emerging threats and asymmetric warfare, the North American loitering munition market is expected to continue as a global leader.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139489979
Based on Type, The expendable sector of the loitering munition market is going increasingly fast as modern war increasingly demands affordable and flexible solutions towards tactical requirements. The expendable loitering munitions are essentially the single-use weapons intended for achieving precision strikes by military forces on high-value targets at a minimal risk for precious platforms. This aspect makes them highly attractive in scenarios where the budget becomes a constraint, making it possible for defense forces to utilize the full operational capabilities at a cost that is minimally feasible. Geopolitical tensions and conflicts ongoing with the latest manifestations in Ukraine have accelerated their development even more as countries attempt to bolster their strike capacity quickly and economically.
Based on Launch mode, The canister portion of the loitering munition market is experiencing some kind of growth due to its demand for portable and efficient launch systems in military operations. The canister-launched loitering munition offers several advantages: the ability to transport them, deploy them quickly, and not increase logistical complexity. Indeed, these systems may be pre-loaded into a canister, thus permitting quicker setup and launch in almost all operational scenarios. This capacity is especially helpful for land forces that need agility and pace in fluid battle spaces. With military organizations looking to increase their striking power without the equipment footprint, the acceptance of canister-launched systems is likely to increase sharply.
Technological advancements contribute to improved performance and greater attractiveness for canister-launched loitering ammunition. Advanced canister systems contain modern features that include autonomous guidance, accuracy in targeting capabilities, and increased range features. The Indian Army intends to procure Canister-Launched Anti-Armor Loitering Munition Systems as part of one such increasing interest in that segment.
Based on region, North America will lead the Loitering munition market in 2024. The steady increase in defense spending around the region has mainly influenced the growth of the loitering munition market, which hike at approximately CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2029. US military spending has been highly proactive in investing in advanced technologies aimed at improving its operational abilities, which has resulted in a rise in the contracts of loitering munitions. The prominent ones are, for example, the AeroVironment's contract for the Switchblade systems, that is one of the bright examples of military reliance on high-technology solutions to modern combat operations. The point is a healthy ecosystem of manufacturers and technology developers existing in the North American market. Big players like Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon are investing a lot into research and development that propel innovation and improve the potential of loitering munition systems. And such developments are further fueled by AI research, improved sensor technology and autonomous capabilities that advance efficiency and precision in these systems.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139489979
As military forces are concentrating more on emerging threats and asymmetric warfare, the North American loitering munition market is expected to continue as a global leader.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results