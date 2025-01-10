Duplex Stainless Steel Market was is expected to grow US$ Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Duplex Stainless Steel Market was valued USD 3.51 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.96 Bn by 2030, at CAGR of 5.05% during forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 10, 2025 ) The global Duplex Stainless Steel Market is expanding due to rising demand across industries seeking durable, corrosion-resistant materials. Known for its high strength, corrosion resistance, and cost-efficiency, duplex stainless steel is increasingly popular in sectors like oil & gas, chemical processing, construction, and marine applications. These properties make duplex stainless steel an ideal choice for harsh environments and high-stress applications, supporting its market growth.
As industries aim for more sustainable and long-lasting solutions, innovations in duplex stainless steel grades are driving adoption. Duplex stainless steel's lower nickel content also makes it an appealing option amid fluctuating raw material prices, adding further cost benefits.
Regionally, North America and Europe are significant markets due to well-established industrial applications, while the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing fast growth, driven by infrastructure development and manufacturing expansion.
Duplex Stainless Steel Market Segmentation
by Grade
Duplex
Lean Duplex
Super Duplex
by End Use Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Desalination Industry
Chemical Industry
Pulp & Paper
Construction Industry
Others
by Product Form
Tubes
Pumps & Valves
Fittings & Flanges
Welding Wires
Rebar & Mesh
Others
Duplex Stainless Steel Market Top Leaders:
Outokumpu OYJ
Tata Steel
Arcelormittal S.A.
Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation
Sandvik Materials Technology AB
Posco Group
Acerinox S.A.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
