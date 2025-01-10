Aluminum Flat Rolled Products Market Sees Strong Growth with Demand from Automotive and Construction Sectors, as per Maximize Market Research
Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market was valued at USD 76.51 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 126.52 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.45% over the forecast period 2024-2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 10, 2025 ) The Global Aluminum Flat Rolled Products Market is set for expansion as demand rises in automotive, construction, and packaging industries. Aluminum’s lightweight and corrosion-resistant properties make it ideal for use in energy-efficient vehicles and sustainable buildings. Market leaders are investing in recycling and high-strength alloys to address environmental concerns and meet regulatory standards. Analysts project robust growth, driven by the shift toward lightweight materials in transportation and urban infrastructure development worldwide.
Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market Segmentation
by Product
Plates
Sheets
Standard GEQ
Circles
Foil Stock
Can Stock
Fin Stock
by End-Users
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer Goods
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial
Packaging
Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market Top Leaders:
North America
Alcoa Corporation (US)
ZETWERK
Novelis
Kaiser Aluminum
Gränges Americas Inc
Europe
Constellium (The Netherlands)
Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway)
Speira
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
Joint Compound Market was valued at USD 5.44 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.12 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.88 % during the forecast period.
The Tensile Architecture Membrane Market size was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2023 and the total Tensile Architecture Membrane Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2.24 Billion.
The Cement Paints Market size was valued at USD 13.41 Billion in 2023 and the total Cement Paints Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 20.9 Billion by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
