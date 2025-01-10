Beer Market Thrives Amid Evolving Consumer Preferences, as per Maximize Market Research
The Beer Market is valued at $ 713.27 Bn in 2023 and expected to grow to $ 956.45 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.28% from 2024 to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 10, 2025 ) The global Beer Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by changing consumer preferences and a surge in craft brewing. Valued at over $600 billion, the market is expected to expand as millennials and Gen Z increasingly seek diverse flavors and premium experiences. The rise of craft breweries is reshaping the landscape, with consumers gravitating towards artisanal and locally sourced products.
Key trends include the growing popularity of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beer options, reflecting a shift towards healthier lifestyles. Additionally, innovative flavors and sustainable packaging are becoming crucial in attracting environmentally conscious consumers.
North America and Europe dominate the market, while the Asia-Pacific region shows significant growth potential due to rising disposable incomes and urbanization. As brands adapt to evolving tastes and preferences, the beer market is set to flourish in the coming years, providing exciting opportunities for both established and emerging players.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83214/
Beer Market Segmentation
by Product
Lagers
Ales
Stouts
Pilsners
Wheat Beers
Specialty Beers
by Type
Bottles
Cans
Kegs
by Application
Bars
Restaurants
Pubs
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Platforms
by End-User
Low-Alcohol Beer
Standard-Strength Beer
Strong or High-Alcohol Beer
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83214/
Beer Market Top Leaders:
Anheuser-Busch InBev
SABMiller
Molson Coors Brewing Company
Heineken
Carlsberg
China Resources Snow Breweries
Tsingtao Brewery
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83214/
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Brewing Enzymes Market size was valued at USD 463.2 million in 2023 and the total Brewing Enzymes revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 740.4 million by 2030.
Global Beer Kegs Market expected to hit USD 73.89 Bn by 2030 from USD 55.4 Bn in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period
The Root Beer Market size was valued at USD 939.39 Million in 2023 and the total Root Beer revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1295.61 Million.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Key trends include the growing popularity of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beer options, reflecting a shift towards healthier lifestyles. Additionally, innovative flavors and sustainable packaging are becoming crucial in attracting environmentally conscious consumers.
North America and Europe dominate the market, while the Asia-Pacific region shows significant growth potential due to rising disposable incomes and urbanization. As brands adapt to evolving tastes and preferences, the beer market is set to flourish in the coming years, providing exciting opportunities for both established and emerging players.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83214/
Beer Market Segmentation
by Product
Lagers
Ales
Stouts
Pilsners
Wheat Beers
Specialty Beers
by Type
Bottles
Cans
Kegs
by Application
Bars
Restaurants
Pubs
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Platforms
by End-User
Low-Alcohol Beer
Standard-Strength Beer
Strong or High-Alcohol Beer
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83214/
Beer Market Top Leaders:
Anheuser-Busch InBev
SABMiller
Molson Coors Brewing Company
Heineken
Carlsberg
China Resources Snow Breweries
Tsingtao Brewery
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83214/
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Brewing Enzymes Market size was valued at USD 463.2 million in 2023 and the total Brewing Enzymes revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 740.4 million by 2030.
Global Beer Kegs Market expected to hit USD 73.89 Bn by 2030 from USD 55.4 Bn in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period
The Root Beer Market size was valued at USD 939.39 Million in 2023 and the total Root Beer revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1295.61 Million.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results