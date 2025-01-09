Nailing Systems Market to Hit US$553.2 Billion by 2029 with 5.3% CAGR
Nailing Systems Market by Product (Femoral Intramedullary Nails, Tibial Intramedullary Nail), Indication (Tibial fracture, humeral fracture), Material , Age Group, End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 09, 2025 ) The global Nailing Systems Market, valued at US$407.7 million in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.3%, reaching US$427.7 million in 2024 and an impressive US$553.2 billion by 2029. Growing cases of sports related injuries among the population below 19 years of age to boost the demand for nailing systems market. The nailing systems market is divided into femoral intramedullary nails, tibial intramedullary nails, humeral intramedullary nails, and other nailing systems based on product type. In the year 2023, the nailing systems market was dominated by the femoral intramedullary nails. The large share of the femoral intramedullary nail is attributed to the rising number of fractures. These nails are widely used for their effectiveness in stabilizing fractures of the femur, making them an essential solution in orthopedic treatments.
Browse in-depth TOC on 'Nailing Systems Market'
312 - Tables
48 - Figures
292 - Pages
The nailing systems market is divided into femoral fracture, tibial fracture, metaphyseal fracture, humeral fracture, hip fracture, and other indications based on indication. In the year 2023, the nailing systems market was dominated by the tibial fracture. The large share of the tibial fracture is attributed to rising prevalence of road accidents. Tibial fractures are more common because the tibia is a major weight bearing bone which makes it highly susceptible to injury during road accidents, falls, and sports activities. Additionally, its location and role in supporting the body increase the risk of both traumatic and stress related fractures.
The Nailing systems market is divided into stainless steel and titanium alloy based on material. In 2023, the nailing systems market was dominated by the titanium alloy. The large share of the titanium alloy segment is attributed to the growing adoption of the alloy that is being used due to its superior biocompatibility, corrosion resistance, and ability to promote bone healing while maintaining high strength and flexibility. Additionally, titanium alloys are highly valued for their ability to promote bone healing while maintaining optimal strength and ensure long term durability making them a preferred choice in nailing systems.
The global nailing systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. North America accounted for the largest share of the nailing systems market in 2023, which is followed by, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the GCC countries. The large share of North America can be attributed the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, and the presence of some of the leading orthopedic clinics. The rise in the number of geriatric patients is also the leading cause of adoption of nailing systems in the market.
The Nailing systems market is fragmented, with top companies holding significant market shares. The top three players in this market include Johnson & Johnson MedTech (US), Stryker (US), and Zimmer Biomet (US). Players in this market are focusing on adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as expansions, and acquisitions to increase their nailing systems portfolio, cater to customer needs, increase their profitability and expand their presence in the global nailing systems market.
Johnson & Johnson MedTech (US):
Johnson & Johnson MedTech is leading with the highest market share in the nailing systems market. Johnson & Johnson's MedTech segment comprises of products spanning the Interventional Solutions, Orthopaedics, Surgery, and Vision categories. Within its Orthopaedics portfolio, offered under the DePuy Synthes brand, the company delivers innovative products and advanced technologies supporting Hips, Knees, Trauma, Spine, and Sports & Other segments. The Nailing System is a key offering within the Trauma segment, designed to address critical orthopedic needs.
Stryker (US):
Stryker is the second largest player in our market. The company has a very strong innovation and product development portfolio. The company sells its product in approximately 75 countries through their company owned subsidiaries. The company derives significant revenues from North America, specifically the US. To further expand the market presence and maintain its position in the market, Stryker focuses on organic & inorganic strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations.
Zimmer Biomet (US):
Zimmer Biomet is the third largest player in the nailing systems market. The company has wide geographical presence across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, GCC countries and the Asia Pacific. Zimmer Biomet acquired Embody, Inc. (US) in January 2023 expanding its orthopedic division. It has a wide range of products in the orthopedic segment. It is advancing on surgical techniques through extensive research and development, including innovative materials, product designs, robotic methods and biologics, these expands the company's portfolio. The company focuses on treating bone, joint, and soft tissue problems by working with healthcare professionals to improve the lives of millions of patients.
Recent Developments of Nailing Systems Market
-In October 2024, Stryker (US) completed the acquisition of Vertos Medical Inc. (US), a leader in interventional pain management solutions for chronic lower back pain caused by lumbar spinal stenosis.
-In May 2024, Enovis (US) announced the opening of a new business technology center in Lisbon, Portugal. This center was established to leverage AI to optimize workflows, automate processes, and enhance digital capabilities to drive an improved customer experience.
-In October 2023, Smith+Nephew (UK) announced the opening of a surgical innovation and training center in Munich, Germany.
-In January 2023, Zimmer Biomet (US) acquired Embody, Inc.(US)’s complete portfolio of collagen-based biointegrative solutions to support healing in the most challenging orthopedic soft tissue injuries
