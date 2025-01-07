No More Gun Violence: The Solution
A short and to-the-point quest for sustainability in this complex social era so the future generation will have a safer place to live
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 07, 2025 ) Denver, CO – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of No More Gun Violence: The Solution. The author, David Y. Weiss, was born to Holocaust survivors who immigrated to Israel in 1949. He served in the IDF from 1964 to 1967 and was a trained infantry soldier. His new book is a call to arms of sorts as he advocates for innovative ways to live in peace and harmony—without resorting to gun violence.
Every time the news reports an incident of gun violence, it stirs debates and arguments about gun control, all while the dead are buried, the injured are treated, and the loved ones are grieving. Religious and political organizations join the choir, voicing their opinions and repeating statements of despair and hope.
In No More Gun Violence, the author outlines ways to combat gun violence, including using social media as a platform to understand the causes of gun violence, teaching tolerance and mitigating and settling conflicts in a peaceful way. Gun manufacturers and major dealers and ethical gun-owning citizens could take the lead and implement the ideas outlined in this book—a simple, powerful solution to the deadliest form of gun violence.
“Our society consists of a wide variety of beliefs and ideological, cultural and financial backgrounds that are causing a mind-boggling problem to handle and solve,” the author says. “But common ground has been found in the past and should be utilized today for all kinds of violence. Pens and paper are in abundance and could be used to compose questions and possible answers before posting incindiary messages on social media, inciting people to rush to the wrong conclusion and send wrong messages to those who tend to respond with violence.
“Unfortunately, every gun owner, including law-abiding citizens, is a potential threat. Eliminate the threat for no more regret.”
No More Gun Violence is a must-read for anyone concerned about their own and their loved ones’ safety and for those who are unaware of potential danger facing us daily.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/NMGV.
At 140 pages, No More Gun Violence: The Solution is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-4787-8585-9 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $17.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-2389-0 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 casebound Retail: $29.95
Genre: SOCIAL SCIENCE / Violence in Society
About the Author: David Y. Weiss participated in the 1967 Six-Day War in the Middle East, where handling guns was the norm. He likes to invent simple but practical solutions for common problems and was awarded a patent for a safety solution for firearms that could save lives. David has many hobbies; among them are flying, music, drawing and building projects from his designs, including hydroponics systems. David likes to spend time meditating on society’s problems and is constantly seeking ways to find remedies that may be shared.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOO
Every time the news reports an incident of gun violence, it stirs debates and arguments about gun control, all while the dead are buried, the injured are treated, and the loved ones are grieving. Religious and political organizations join the choir, voicing their opinions and repeating statements of despair and hope.
In No More Gun Violence, the author outlines ways to combat gun violence, including using social media as a platform to understand the causes of gun violence, teaching tolerance and mitigating and settling conflicts in a peaceful way. Gun manufacturers and major dealers and ethical gun-owning citizens could take the lead and implement the ideas outlined in this book—a simple, powerful solution to the deadliest form of gun violence.
“Our society consists of a wide variety of beliefs and ideological, cultural and financial backgrounds that are causing a mind-boggling problem to handle and solve,” the author says. “But common ground has been found in the past and should be utilized today for all kinds of violence. Pens and paper are in abundance and could be used to compose questions and possible answers before posting incindiary messages on social media, inciting people to rush to the wrong conclusion and send wrong messages to those who tend to respond with violence.
“Unfortunately, every gun owner, including law-abiding citizens, is a potential threat. Eliminate the threat for no more regret.”
No More Gun Violence is a must-read for anyone concerned about their own and their loved ones’ safety and for those who are unaware of potential danger facing us daily.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/NMGV.
At 140 pages, No More Gun Violence: The Solution is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-4787-8585-9 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $17.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-2389-0 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 casebound Retail: $29.95
Genre: SOCIAL SCIENCE / Violence in Society
About the Author: David Y. Weiss participated in the 1967 Six-Day War in the Middle East, where handling guns was the norm. He likes to invent simple but practical solutions for common problems and was awarded a patent for a safety solution for firearms that could save lives. David has many hobbies; among them are flying, music, drawing and building projects from his designs, including hydroponics systems. David likes to spend time meditating on society’s problems and is constantly seeking ways to find remedies that may be shared.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOO
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results