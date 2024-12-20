Absorbent Paper Market worth $177.3 billion by 2028
Absorbent Paper Market by Type (Wet Crepe, Dry Crepe, Tissue, Scrim-Reinforced Paper), Application (Filter Paper, Toilet Paper, Napkins, Surgical Drapes & Gowns, Food Wraps, Wipes), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 20, 2024 ) The report "Absorbent Paper Market by Type (Wet Crepe, Dry Crepe, Tissue, Scrim-Reinforced Paper), Application (Filter Paper, Toilet Paper, Napkins, Surgical Drapes & Gowns, Food Wraps, Wipes), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028”. The Absorbent Paper market is size is projected to reach USD 177.3 billion by 2028 from USD 135.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Based on the application, medical paper & sheets application is the third fastest growing application in terms of value in the absorbent paper market. The medical paper and sheets application emerges as the third fastest-growing segment in the absorbent paper market due to rising healthcare concerns globally. With a surge in demand for medical supplies, including disposable sheets, examination table paper, and surgical drapes, driven by increased healthcare spending and stringent hygiene standards, this segment experiences rapid growth, catering to the expanding needs of healthcare facilities and professionals.
Based on the end-use industry, the packaging end-use industry is estimated to be the second fastest-growing segment of the absorbent paper market. Packaging emerges as the second-fastest growing end-use industry in the absorbent paper market due to heightened sustainability efforts and the shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions. With increasing awareness about environmental conservation, there's a rising demand for biodegradable and recyclable packaging materials made from absorbent paper, driving growth in this segment as businesses seek sustainable alternatives to traditional packaging materials.
North America represents the second fastest-growing region in the absorbent paper market during the forecast period due to heightened hygiene awareness, evolving consumer preferences, and technological advancements in manufacturing processes. With a focus on convenience and cleanliness, coupled with a growing demand for eco-friendly products, North American consumers are driving the adoption of absorbent paper products across various applications, contributing to the region's rapid market growth.
Absorbent Paper Market Key Players
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), International Paper (US), Georgia-Pacific LLC. (US), Metso Group (Finland), and Ahlstrom (Finland) are some of the established players in the absorbent paper market. These players have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion to strengthen their market position.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
