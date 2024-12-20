Rodenticides Industry Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Key Segments, Latest Trends, and Forecast
Rodenticides Market by Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, And Software & Services), Mode Of Application (Pellets, Spray, And Powder), End Use (Agriculture, Warehouses, Urban Centers), Rodent Type, and Region-Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 20, 2024 ) The rodenticides market is estimated at USD 5.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9 % from 2024 to 2029. The rodenticides market is undergoing rapid growth due to a variety of factors. The expansion of urban areas and industries typically leads to a rise in rodent populations, driven by factors like heightened waste production and habitat disruption. Consequently, this increases the demand for rodenticides to manage these pest infestations. Similarly, fluctuations in weather conditions, including temperature, precipitation, and seasonal changes, can impact rodent populations by influencing their breeding patterns and habitat selection. Instances of extreme weather events may further increase rodent activity, consequently affecting the demand for rodenticides.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=189089498&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=rodenticides-market
Rodenticides Market Driver: Displacement of rodents due to urbanization
Urbanization plays a pivotal role in land utilization, particularly in developing nations, where it's projected that 90% of the population will reside in urban areas. This trend is expected to impact public health, as rural pathogens adapt to urban environments, leading to an increase in their prevalence. Construction of new buildings, as noted in a Rentokil article, often displaces rat populations, prompting their migration to urban settings. The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) report indicates a rising demand for construction activities, which can disturb rodent nesting areas in rural regions, encouraging their relocation to urban areas. Black rats, identified in a recent Frontiers article, are among the urban rats worldwide, adept at surviving environmental changes induced by human activities. Consequently, the surge in urbanization underscores the necessity for rodent control, particularly in developing urban areas.
Spraying to hold the second-largest share in the mode of application segment.
Spray type of mode of application is projected to hold the second-largest share in the mode of application type segment of the rodenticides market. The application of pesticides through spraying may inadvertently impact rodent populations. For instance, if rodents ingest plants or insects treated with pesticides, they might consume toxic residues, resulting in either direct fatalities or weakened individuals. Consequently, this scenario may spur a heightened demand for rodenticides as an additional measure to manage rodent populations indirectly influenced by spraying.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=189089498&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=rodenticides-market
The Urban Centers segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the end use segment of the rodenticides market.
Urban environments, characterized by dense human populations, offer ample food sources and shelter for rodents. The proximity of buildings, infrastructure, and waste management systems creates optimal conditions for rodent infestations to proliferate. In urban environments, a multitude of structures including buildings, sewers, and subway systems, serve as shelter and nesting sites for rodents. Structural imperfections such as cracks and crevices in buildings provide entry points for rodents, facilitating their access to indoor spaces and heightening the risk of infestations.
Leading Rodenticides Manufacturers:
Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), UPL ( India), Neogen Corporation ( US), Anticimex ( Sweden), Ecolab (US), Rentokil Initial plc ( UK), Senestech, Inc. ( US), Rollins, Inc. ( US), Liphatech, Inc. (US), JT Eaton & Co., Inc. (US), PelGar International (UK), Bell Laboratories Inc. (US) and Abell Pest Control (Canada).
BASF SE (Germany)
BASF SE, a leading chemical company, operates across six business segments: chemicals, industrial solutions, materials, nutrition & care, surface technologies, and agricultural solutions. Within its agricultural solutions segment, BASF SE offers functional crop care, biotechnology, turf, ornamentals and landscape, pest control, and animal nutrition products. This segment provides crop protection, seeds, and digital solutions, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators, alongside innovative pest control formulations targeting pests like bed bugs, termites, ants, flies, and rats. BASF SE's global presence spans Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Africa, and the Middle East. Additionally, the company operates 17 R&D centers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
Syngenta AG is a prominent player in agribusiness, engaging in crop protection, seeds, professional solutions, and flower markets. Within its crop protection division, the company offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including selective and non-selective herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed care, and other crop protection products. With a decade-long presence in crop protection, seeds, seed treatment, and genetically modified traits segments, Syngenta has sustained its market position through effective growth strategies. Operating in over 90 countries worldwide, Syngenta AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of ChemChina, operates primarily through two major segments: crop protection and seeds. It boasts 104 production and supply sites, along with 120 research sites. Syngenta's professional pest management unit provides pest control products, including rodenticides, serving residential, commercial, and farm pest control markets. Distribution channels include specialized distributors, dealers, professional applicators, and direct sales to growers. Manufacturing facilities are located in Switzerland, the US, the UK, France, India, China, and Brazil, with key subsidiaries like Syngenta India Ltd., Syngenta UK, and Syngenta US Agribusiness.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=189089498&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=rodenticides-market
