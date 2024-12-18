Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market worth $7.9 billion by 2028
Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market by Type (Emollients, Surfactnats, Rheology Modifiers, Preservatives, Active Ingredients), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Make-up, Oral Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 5.3 billion in 2
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 18, 2024 ) The report "Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market by Type (Emollients, Surfactnats, Rheology Modifiers, Preservatives, Active Ingredients), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Make-up, Oral Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028”. The Natural Personal Care Ingredients market size was USD 5.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3%, between 2023 and 2028.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market”
283- Market Data Tables
52 - Figures
281 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=181363323
Based on type, the natural personal care ingredinets market is segmented as emollients, preservatives, rheology modifiers, surfactants, sugar polymers, active ingredients, and others. Active ingredients accounted for largest market share, in terms of value, in 2022. They are the most commonly used to resolve the specific problem such as acne, due to their adaptability and effectiveness have drawn attention. They are used in many different applications such as skin care, hair care, oral care, and make-up.
Based on application, the natural personal care ingredinets market is segmented as make-up, skin care, hair care, oral care, and others. The skin care application accounted for the largest market share in the natural personal care ingredinets market, in terms of value, in 2022. This mainly due to their antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antifungal properties. They also combat aging, UV damage, and promote skin health. Common examples like aloe vera, shea butter, and olive oil are safe, nutrient-rich, and suitable for various skin types, making them popular choices in skincare products..
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=181363323
Based on region, Asia Pacific is the third largest market for natural personal care ingredients, in terms of both value and volume, in 2022 due to the development of applications, growing awareness, economic growth and rising disposable incomes favorable government regulations, and growing demand for male cosmetics. Thus, the demand for natural personal care ingredients is increased. Likewise, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the third fastesst growing market, in terms of value, during the forecast period 2023 to 2028.
Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market Key Players
The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Ashland Inc. (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Syensqo (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Symrise AG (Germany), and others. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market”
283- Market Data Tables
52 - Figures
281 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=181363323
Based on type, the natural personal care ingredinets market is segmented as emollients, preservatives, rheology modifiers, surfactants, sugar polymers, active ingredients, and others. Active ingredients accounted for largest market share, in terms of value, in 2022. They are the most commonly used to resolve the specific problem such as acne, due to their adaptability and effectiveness have drawn attention. They are used in many different applications such as skin care, hair care, oral care, and make-up.
Based on application, the natural personal care ingredinets market is segmented as make-up, skin care, hair care, oral care, and others. The skin care application accounted for the largest market share in the natural personal care ingredinets market, in terms of value, in 2022. This mainly due to their antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antifungal properties. They also combat aging, UV damage, and promote skin health. Common examples like aloe vera, shea butter, and olive oil are safe, nutrient-rich, and suitable for various skin types, making them popular choices in skincare products..
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=181363323
Based on region, Asia Pacific is the third largest market for natural personal care ingredients, in terms of both value and volume, in 2022 due to the development of applications, growing awareness, economic growth and rising disposable incomes favorable government regulations, and growing demand for male cosmetics. Thus, the demand for natural personal care ingredients is increased. Likewise, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the third fastesst growing market, in terms of value, during the forecast period 2023 to 2028.
Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market Key Players
The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Ashland Inc. (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Syensqo (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Symrise AG (Germany), and others. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results