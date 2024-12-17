Global Ammunition Market Expected to Hit $33.1 Billion in 2028
Ammunition Market by Application (Defense, Civil & Commercial), Caliber (Small, Medium, Large), Product (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenade, Artillery Shells, Mortars), Component, Guidance Mechanism, Lethality and Region – Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 17, 2024 ) The report "Ammunition Industry by Application (Defense, Civil & Commercial), Caliber (Small, Medium, Large), Product (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenade, Artillery Shells, Mortars), Component, Guidance Mechanism, Lethality and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" The global ammunition industry size is projected to grow from USD 28.0 billion in 2023 to USD 33.1 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2028. The factors such as the increase in the geopolitical tensions, Growth in military expenditure and arms transfer, change in the nature of warfare, modernization programs undertaken by military forces, militarization of police forces, and rise in drug trafficking globally are driving factors assisting the growth of the ammunition industry. Apart from its use in defense forces, ammunition also sees increasing importance in commercial and civil applications such as self-defense, sporting, hunting, among others.
Based on caliber, the small caliber segment of the ammunition industry is estimated to have the highest market share in 2023.
Based on caliber, the ammunition industry has been segmented into small, medium, large, and others. The small caliber segment is estimated to have the highest market share in 2023. The widespread popularity of firearms chambered in small calibers among civilian gun owners, law enforcement agencies, and military forces, ensures a consistent and substantial demand for the small caliber segment of the market.
Propellant segment of the ammunition industry is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The ammunition industry has been segmented based on components into fuzes & primers, propellants, bases, projectiles and warheads, and others (guidance and actuation systems). The propellant segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Propellants are poised for significant growth in the artillery shells ammunition industry due to technological advancements, evolving military strategies, and the demand for enhanced performance.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to contribute the largest share in 2023.
The region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share in 2023, mostly because to the rise in terrorist attacks and cross-border conflicts in the area. New ammunition is being provided to the armed forces of many Asia-Pacific nations as part of military modernization initiatives. A greater demand for ammunition has been caused by several nations' focused ammunition upgrading initiatives, including China and India.
Key Market Players
The ammunition industry is dominated by a few key players such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), CBC Global Ammunition (Brazil), BAE Systems (UK), Thales Group (France), and General Dynamics Corporation (US), Nammo AS (Norway) among others.
