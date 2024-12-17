Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market worth $11.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.0%
Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Type (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)), Product Type), Propulsion, Application, System, Speed, Shape, Depth and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 17, 2024 ) The report "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Type (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)), Product Type), Propulsion, Application, System, Speed, Shape, Depth and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" The market is valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030. The Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market is driven by the increasing technological advancement, increasing naval spending and increasing demand for UUVs for various commercial and defense applications. The increasing need of UUVs for oceanographic research, offshore oil and gas exploration, underwater infrastructure inspection, and maritime security is driving the market growth.
Based on the ROV- system, the Propulsion systems segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the ROV- systems, the propulsion systems segment is estimated to lead the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market from 2024 to 2030. The propulsion systems segment is growing rapidly due to technological advancement in energy density of power sources, efficiency improvements in thruster design, and the integration of advanced control algorithms for precision maneuvering. Enhanced battery technologies, such as lithium-ion with higher energy densities, enable longer mission durations and increased operational range are driving the market growth of propulsion systems segment by ROV- systems.
Based on the AUV- system, the Payloads segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the AUV- system, the Payloads segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the advancements in sensor miniaturization, enhanced data processing capabilities, and the integration of multi-sensor fusion technologies. Innovations in high-resolution imaging sonars, and chemical sensors enables comprehensive environmental monitoring, resource exploration, and surveillance activities. The adoption of lightweight, energy-efficient components has increased the operational durations and payload capacities.
Based on regions, the Asia Pacific accounts for largest market share in Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market.
Based on region the Asia Pacific market is estimated to accounts for largest market share during the forecast period. There is increasing demand for the deployment of AUVs and ROVs for underwater exploration and surveillance for scientific research, defense and security applications, and offshore oil and gas exploration activities in the region. The rise in governmental and institutional investments in marine research and the development of maritime infrastructure are fueling the market growth in Asia Pacific region.
Key Market Players
The Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Kongsberg (Norway), Saab AB (Sweden), Boeing (US), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US) and Fugro (Netherlands).
