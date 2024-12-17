Organosheet Market worth $1.0 billion by 2028
Organosheet Market by Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber), Resin Type (PA, PP, PC, PEEK), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Sports & Leisure, Construction), & Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 17, 2024 ) The report "Organosheet Market by Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber), Resin Type (PA, PP, PC, PEEK), Application (Aerospace & Defence, Transportation, Sports & Leisure, Construction), & Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028”. The Organosheet market is estimated at USD 0.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2028.
Based on fiber type, carbon fiber dominated the organosheet market. Carbon fiber-reinforced composites are popular in the aerospace industry because of their high specific strength and stiffness and their resistance to corrosion and fatigue. These properties are also desirable in the automotive industry. Still, carbon fiber composites have struggled to gain a significant share of the automotive materials market due to high material costs, slow production rates, and recyclability concerns. The use of lightweight fiber-reinforced composites in vehicles provides significant weight savings, which can lead to increased fuel efficiency. For example, a 10% decrease in vehicle weight is associated with a 6% reduction in fuel consumption for passenger vehicles.
Based on application, the transportation segment is expected to have the largest share of the organosheet market in 2022 by value. The automotive industry is undergoing a complete transformation as electrification gains traction. In addition to electrification, automotive manufacturers are working to reduce vehicle weight by building car parts with innovative materials such as Organosheet. Automotive engineers use Organosheet to design components that are strong enough to meet crash safety standards while remaining lightweight enough to improve energy efficiency. It can be used as structural reinforcements for vehicles, battery cases, bolsters, and other interior parts.
Based on Region, Europe was the largest market for the carbon fiber in 2022, with Germany being the largest market in the region. The European market has seen a rise in the demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, leading to a higher consumption of organosheets in the automotive industry. Additionally, the presence of a wide base of electric car manufacturers in Europe has led to an increased demand for organosheets, as these vehicles require lightweight materials for improved efficiency, and the export-oriented nature of its industries contribute to the dynamic growth and development of the organosheet market across Europe.
Organosheet Market Key Players
The Organosheet market key players are Ensinger (Germany), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Johns Manville (US), Haufler Composites (Germany), SGL Carbon SE (Germany), Profol GmbH (Germany), Lanxess AG (Germany), Porcher Industries (), Kingfa Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Avient Corporation (US), Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. (Türkiye), BUFA(Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia).
