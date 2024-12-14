Santa's Gift of Flawless Skin: DIY Custom-Blended Masks
“Don’t Let the Grinch Steal Christmas! Get a Clearing Coal facial and show Gold Face!” New book features tips and recipes for creating natural skincare at home.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 14, 2024 ) Denver, CO and New Brunswick, NJ – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Santa’s Gift of Flawless Skin: DIY Custom-Blended
Masks by licensed esthetician Milania A. Ivy. This book is a must-have for anyone serious about natural skincare and formulating organic face masks. From exfoliating gingerbread scrubs to hydrating pumpkin crème brûlée masks, readers will be holiday-ready flashing a radiant complexion.
With hundreds of skincare lines and crowded beauty counters, finding the right products can be overwhelming. What am I putting on my face? Is it e ective for my skin type? Are the ingredients free of potentially harmful parabens? The holiday season brings the perfect opportunity to experiment in the world of natural skincare with this new ebook. Santa’s Gift of Flawless Skin is a comprehensive guide for anyone passionate about achieving a flawless complexion—regardless of skin type —using organic ingredients.
There is an increasing trend toward eco-conscious beauty regimes, and Milania A. Ivy’s book inspires readers to create spaquality face masks at home, free from parabens and synthetic additives. By harnessing the power of fresh, natural ingredients, each mask can be tailored to suit specific skin needs, ensuring an indulgent experience that's both e ective and nourishing. Santa’s Gift of Flawless Skin is ideal for both personal indulgence and gifting, o ering a personalized skincare experience that caters to individual needs.
Author Milania A. Ivy is an esthetician with a skincare license who graduated from the Christine Valmy International School in NY, NY, and Pine Brook, NJ. She dived into the world of skincare magic, and—armed with the power to whip up customized skincare goodies—she's on a mission to spill the beans on easy-peasy DIY mask recipes: “These masks aren't your everyday go-tos; they're more potent and meant to be applied one to three times a week for that extra oomph and jaw-dropping results!”
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/SantasGiftofGlowingSkin.
At 52 pages, Santa’s Gift of Flawless Skin is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through booksellers, including Amazon Kindle and Barnes and Noble, for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7869-2 Format: Universal eBook Format Retail: $9.99Genre: NON-FICTION / Health and Beauty
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-e ective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today. Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
----
