Electronic Shelf Labels Market: Growth, Trends, and Key Drivers (2024-2029)
Electronic Shelf Labels Market by Full Graphic E-paper, LCDs, Segmented E-paper, Retail, Industrial, Label Management, Inventory & Stock Management, Transceivers, Infrared, Radio Frequency, Near-field Communication and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 12, 2024 ) The electronic shelf labels market was valued at 2.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.18 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. ESL’s facilitates the automation of price change and eliminates the need for manual labor, saving time and resources. The combination of increased accuracy, efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability benefits offered by ESLs is driving their adoption across various retail sectors. As technology continues to advance, ESLs are becoming more affordable and feature-rich, making them an attractive solution for retailers and contributing to its significant expansion.
New development in e-paper and micro-LED technologies is improving the aesthetics and efficiency of ESLs. E-paper, which supports low power consumption and high readability, is now combined with full color displays for better product sales. With QR codes or NFC technology embedded in ESLs that lead consumers to more product data online including reviews and stock status, hence improving the overall shopping experience. Furthermore, there is an increase in the rate of IoT adoption, ESL systems are gradually forming the base of smart retail where stores are also integrated into the digital space. Its low power consumption and high readability, is now being paired with full-color displays to improve product marketing.
Radio frequency accounted for the maximum market share in 2023, and it is expected to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This prominence can be attributed to RF's ability in ESLs to enable wireless, seamless, and energy-efficient communication between ESLs and central systems. It is used liberally across the numerous types of retailing setting due to its reliability and the scalability. The ESLs based on RF technologies allow for dynamic assembling of multiple pricing, stock, and promotional changes in real time; such a characteristic makes the systems attractive for retailers. This constant innovation in communicating ESL systems to improve end-client and stock management experiences make RF technology progressive and inexpensive, enhancing its demand by retailers.
The hypermarket retail store type accounted for largest share in the electronic shelf labels market in 2023 and is expected to continue through the forecast period. ESL systems are ideal for these hypermarket stores since they contain many stock-keeping units (SKUs) that require frequent price updates. ESLs have real-time product price changes, real-time updates on the shelf, and decreased manual work in shelf management that are the necessary elements for hypermarket competitiveness.
The trend toward digital transformation in retail and the increasing demand for operational efficiency are driving the adoption of ESLs in hypermarkets. These stores use ESLs to display accurate and up-to-date pricing, promotional offers, and product information, thereby enhancing the shopping experience for consumers.
Key Market Players
Key players in the Electronic Shelf Labels Market, such as VusionGroup (France), SOLUM (South Korea), Pricer (Sweden), Displaydata Ltd. (UK), Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd. (Japan), M2COMM (Taiwan), Opticon (Netherlands), PARTRON ESL (South Korea), Shanghai SUNMI Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hanshow (China) businesses are well positioned to gain from the organic growth prospects. These firms do not only have a different and broad product portfolio, and they are noteworthy for their presence in different countries. Emergence of fresh application fields for authentication and brand protection allows these firms to invest in innovative solutions and strategies. These organizations present multiple product choices and spread across the world. They use their research and development skills along with various products and services to boost their market dominance. The companies concentrate on developing new items and forming partnerships to boost their visibility while expanding their customer base.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
