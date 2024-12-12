Global 3D Metrology Market to Reach $15.01 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.2%
3D Metrology Market by Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS), Form Measurement Equipment, X-ray and CT Equipment, Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and 3D Automated Optical Inspection System - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 12, 2024 ) The 3D metrology market was valued at USD 11.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach up to USD 15.01 billion by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Several factors have been fueling this growth including the uptake of IoT and 5G in manufacturing, increasing demand for Al-enabled metrology tools, rising adoption of cloud computing services, and growing need for quality assurance in emerging end-use applications.
3D metrology is a relatively common area of application for manufacturers as it allows for 3D scanning, inspection and analysis of a given part or component and take corrective measures without halting the production process. This is important as it helps in restoration of alignment that if not attended to, may cause down time of the machines and loss in performance. Thus, 3D measures up to the task of parts inspection and dimensional analysis and in this way, helps enhance the integrity and quality of components hence limiting waste due to scrapping and rework. It also helps in ascertaining the quality of parts purchased from external suppliers so that the company’s quality policies are not compromised. The manufacturing sector is currently expanding at a high rate owing to the many benefits of 3D metrology as compared to the conventional technologies.
In the offering segment, services segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2029. Demand for the 3D metrology services is contributed by the high establishment costs of 3D metrology facilities and lack of skilled personnel. The globalization of markets and the technological changes that support the automation of manufacturing activities and the incorporation of 3D metrology systems in factories to increase efficiency are also factors that fuels the development of the market.
The CMM is projected to lead the 3D metrology market share owing to its accuracy and adaptability nature across various industries. CMMs find their application in many industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and semiconductor & electronics where precision is paramount. They perform intricate 3D measurements at high precision over a variety of surfaces of complex shapes which promotes quality control as well as product validation. In high-volume production, CMMs help in maintaining the set standards of the products being produced, which are highly safety performance driven especially in industries like automotive where the precision of every part is very critical.
The growth of the global 3D metrology market is expected to be highest in the Asia Pacific owing to the rapid industrialization along with the technological improvement and the need for precision in various sectors. Countries like China, India, and Japan are heavily investing in automation and advanced manufacturing systems that in turn boost demand for 3D metrology tools for purposes such as quality control, inspection, and optimization. Furthermore, rapid adoption of EVs and AVs in the region, especially in China is expected to further propel regional growth.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
