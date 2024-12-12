Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market worth $56.3 billion by 2031
Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market is projected to grow from USD 9.0 billion in 2023 to USD 56.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 12, 2024 ) The report "Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market by Source (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer & Electronic Appliance), Chemistry (Lead Acid, Lithium-based, Nickel-based, Alkaline), Process (Hydrometallurgy, Pyrometallurgy), Material and Region - Global Forecast to 2030”. The electric vehicles battery recycling market was valued at USD 9.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 56.3 billion by 2031, growing at 25.8% cagr from 2023 to 2031.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market”
217- Market Data Tables
48 - Figures
211 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187105929
Based on battery chemistry, the lithium nickel manganese cobalt segment accounted for the largest share during 2023 to 2028. Lithium nickel manganese cobalt batteries are widely used in EV battery recycling market because of its increased energy/power density, a longer range for EVs, and high-power output. Beyond renewable energy, they are adaptable in automotive and telecommunications, powering vehicles and ensuring reliable communication networks. Their interest emerges from cost-effectiveness, safety features, and recyclability. Surging demand for EV market drives market growth, increasingly pivotal in the EV battery market. As technology evolves, these remain adaptable, maintaining relevance in traditional and emerging applications.
Based on sources, the passenger segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall EV battery recycling market during the forecast period. The convenience, comfort, and personal mobility offered by passenger cars make them a preferred choice for a vast majority of consumers. The increasing awareness and adoption of electric vehicles have contributed to the dominance of the passenger cars segment in the automotive market. As the demand for electric passenger cars, consumer preferences, and government support, this is further expected to drive the
EV battery recycling market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=187105929
Based on region, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for EV battery recycling, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The region includes both emerging nations like China, Japan, and India. Asia Pacific has become a focus for EV battery recycling, benefiting from recent infrastructure development and industrialization in its emerging nations. These factors have created new opportunities for battery recycling, contributing to the continued growth of this region for the EV battery market.
Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market Key Players
Major players operating in the EV battery recycling market include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (China), Glencore (Switzerland), GEM Co., Ltd. (China), ERAMET (France), Li-Cycle Corp (Canada), Umicore (Belgium). The companies have wide-spread facilities with an established portfolio of battery recycling, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. These factors are attributed to their progression in the EV battery recycling market.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=262710114
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market”
217- Market Data Tables
48 - Figures
211 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187105929
Based on battery chemistry, the lithium nickel manganese cobalt segment accounted for the largest share during 2023 to 2028. Lithium nickel manganese cobalt batteries are widely used in EV battery recycling market because of its increased energy/power density, a longer range for EVs, and high-power output. Beyond renewable energy, they are adaptable in automotive and telecommunications, powering vehicles and ensuring reliable communication networks. Their interest emerges from cost-effectiveness, safety features, and recyclability. Surging demand for EV market drives market growth, increasingly pivotal in the EV battery market. As technology evolves, these remain adaptable, maintaining relevance in traditional and emerging applications.
Based on sources, the passenger segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall EV battery recycling market during the forecast period. The convenience, comfort, and personal mobility offered by passenger cars make them a preferred choice for a vast majority of consumers. The increasing awareness and adoption of electric vehicles have contributed to the dominance of the passenger cars segment in the automotive market. As the demand for electric passenger cars, consumer preferences, and government support, this is further expected to drive the
EV battery recycling market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=187105929
Based on region, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for EV battery recycling, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The region includes both emerging nations like China, Japan, and India. Asia Pacific has become a focus for EV battery recycling, benefiting from recent infrastructure development and industrialization in its emerging nations. These factors have created new opportunities for battery recycling, contributing to the continued growth of this region for the EV battery market.
Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market Key Players
Major players operating in the EV battery recycling market include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (China), Glencore (Switzerland), GEM Co., Ltd. (China), ERAMET (France), Li-Cycle Corp (Canada), Umicore (Belgium). The companies have wide-spread facilities with an established portfolio of battery recycling, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. These factors are attributed to their progression in the EV battery recycling market.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=262710114
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results