Medical Aesthetics Market worth $35.32 billion by 2030
Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Botox, Filler, Peel, Implant, Liposuction, Microneedling, Hair Removal, Laser Resurfacing, RF, Phototherapy), Procedure (Surgical, Nonsurgical), End User (Hospital, Beauty Clinic, Spa), Region - Global Forecast to 203
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 11, 2024 ) The Medical Aesthetics Market is projected to reach USD 35.32 billion by 2030 from USD 17.16 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2024 to 2030. The medical aesthetic market has gained momentum with the advancement in aesthetic treatments and growing acceptance of minimally and non-invasive cosmetic procedures. Increasing disposable income, middle-class growth broadening access, and population aging all add to driving demand. Individually, key drivers will probably include technological innovation pertaining to multielemental laser devices and latest skin rejuvenation techniques. Along with this, wellness and self-care surging interest in aesthetic enhancements, and social media also have encouraged investment in people in this field, therefore adding momentum to this market.
Global Medical aesthetics Market Dynamics
DRIVER: Rising demand for minimally and non-invasive aesthetic procedures is accelerating adoption in the medical aesthetics sector.
The preference for less invasive and non-surgical aesthetic treatments is very strong in the medical aesthetic market. Botox, dermal fillers, laser therapies, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion are some of the treatments, which have become effective means of addressing widespread of aesthetic concerns, albeit with much-reduced risk and recovery time compared to traditional surgery. A recent report states the growing demand for non-invasive procedures worldwide increased fueled by technological advancement, increased consumer awareness, and the rising focus on natural results.
RESTRAINT: Stringent regulatory compliance and safety standards in medical aesthetics
Medical aesthetics is heavily regulated for compliance and safety purposes, mainly in terms of ensuring patient safety and effective treatment results. These are certainly necessary to gain trust and maintain ethical practices but pose great challenges for players in the market. Recent market research highlights that ensuring compliance is very resource-intensive, especially for new entrants, as it demands a lot of investment in research, product testing, and documentation. This makes the introduction of novel devices and treatments sometimes delayed and slow to enter the market.
OPPORTUNITY: Emerging economies present substantial growth opportunities for players in the medical aesthetics filed.
In today's emerging economies, the prospects for the medical aesthetics market appear very bright in view of changing socio-economic and demographic paradigms. Increased disposable incomes, combined with expanding populations, have increased cosmetic treatments' accessibility. Recently released report places demand for treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers, laser therapies into these regions at more than 20% annual growth based on changing beauty standards and increased aesthetic options.
CHALLENGES: The presence of alternative beauty and cosmetic products poses a significant challenge for the medical aesthetics market.
More of a challenge to this medical aesthetic market will be presented by alternative beauty and cosmetic products. Consumers today are going to seek out convenient, affordable, and speedy over-the-counter products, which usually include topical creams, at-home devices, and so-called pain-free, non-invasive treatments that continue to grow the demand for home-based treatments. The global market for non-invasive products in the beauty industry is expected to rise more than 15% a year, fueled by lower costs and ease of application. This trend seems prevalent in the younger generation, as those are most sensitive to cost and look for instant gratification.
By region, North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.
The market of North America, comprising the US and Canada, had the maximum share in the global medical aesthetics market during the year 2023. The region is recording rapid growth catalyzed by various factors such as the inclusion of medical aesthetics within the healthcare system. More and more health professionals are now taking up aesthetic treatments, so there is a growing demand for advanced technologies in procedures like body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and laser treatments. More positive reimbursement policies also encourage those treatments; therefore, fuelled market expansion increases even more. The large list of companies like Allergan, Galderma, and Merz Pharmaceuticals gives rise to the increasingly growing market since it provides products and services repeatedly and innovatively. Another major factor for this market is the growing elderly as the demographics are rapidly soaring and they require anti-aging and rejuvenation solutions in their skin. Other factors driving this market momentum are the establishment of more aesthetically pleasing imaging centers and specialty clinics in the region, thus making the services more accessible to an even more significant population. In this regard, North America positions itself as a dominant force in the global market for medical aesthetics.
Major Players in Medical Aesthetics Market
In the medical aesthetics market, the following players hold maximum value shares, AbbVie Inc. (US), Alma Lasers (Israel), Cynosure (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Cutera (US), Galderma (Switzerland), El.En. S.p.A. (Italy), and InMode Ltd (Israel).
Recent Developments of Medical aesthetics Market
-In October 2024, Allergan Aesthetics, part of AbbVie, has gained FDA approval for BOTOX Cosmetic to address moderate to severe platysma bands, which are the vertical bands linking the jaw and neck.
-In January 2024, Galderma received regulatory approval for Restylane SHAYPE, a hyaluronic acid injectable designed to enhance the chin area, providing a bone-like effect for shaping the lower face. It uses NASHA HD technology to deliver natural-looking, long-lasting results for up to 12 months.
-In May 2023, AbbVie has obtained FDA approval for SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM, an innovative hyaluronic acid (HA) intradermal microdroplet injection aimed at improving cheek skin smoothness in adults aged 21 and older.
-In April 2023, Galderma announced that the FDA approved Sculptra (injectable poly-L-lactic acid, PLLA-SCA) for the correction of fine lines and wrinkles in the cheek area.
