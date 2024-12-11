Service Robotics Market to Reach $98.65 Billion by 2029: Key Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities
Service Robotics Market by Environment (Ground (AGVs, Cleaning, Surgical, Humanoid), Marine, Aerial), Component (Airframe, Sensor, Camera, Actuator, Power Supply, Control System, Navigation System, Propulsion System and Software) - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 11, 2024 ) The service robotics market is projected to grow from USD 47.10 billion in 2024 to reach USD 98.65 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2024 to 2029.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=681
A standard OS provides various benefits, such as easy interfacing between various robots, a large community of developers, and several applications. The main idea of a robotics OS is to avoid frequent reconfiguration of robots and offer standardized functionalities performing hardware abstraction. The most popular open-source operating system for robots is called Robot Operating System (ROS). It may be programmed in multiple languages and is language-neutral. There are now three primary libraries defined for ROS, allowing ROS to be programmed in C++, Python, or Lisp. The main characteristic of ROS is the way the software functions and interacts, enabling users to create intricate software without being aware of how specific hardware functions. In order to concentrate on more significant experimental work, ROS provides researchers with a rapid way to provide robots fundamental software skills. The collaborative aspect of the ROS community is essential since its members publish work for others to use and specialize in various fields. Open-source robotics hardware platforms based on ROS have been introduced by Comau (Italy) and Nvidia Corporation (US).
Service robots have emerged as one of the most promising solutions for various applications, such as medical, education, agriculture & forestry, companionship, entertainment, logistics, space, domestic tasks, personal & elderly assistance, inspection & maintenance, home security, marine, and construction & demolition. Service robots has the capability to assist humans in performing a wide range of tasks, especially for specialized applications such as inspection, last-mile delivery, and maintenance. Companies involved in service robotics ecosystem also find applications in other sectors, such as drones in courier/cargo delivery and automated mining vehicles. Although service robots are finding increasing demand from several applications, the availability of safe robots at affordable prices is emerging as a major challenge for the market.
Based on the environment, the service robotics market has been segmented into aerial, ground, and marine. Ground service robots dominated the service robotics market in 2023. Ground robots are used for applications such as surgeries, cleaning, elderly care, and communication through telepresence and assistance. The rise in nuclear families and global population has increased demand for vacuuming robots. Additionally, the aging population, especially in countries like China and Japan, has heightened the need for assistive robots.
The medical application segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2024 in the service robotics industry. The main drivers are the need for rehabilitative services, the aging population, and the increased need for accurate and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Robotic-assisted surgical tools, like the da Vinci Surgical System, are used in minimally invasive procedures. These tools offer benefits like increased precision, reduced patient trauma, and accelerated recovery times. Robots are used to automate a variety of tasks, including prescription distribution, inventory management, and IV solution preparation.
North America held the largest share of the overall service robotics market in 2023. Several startups are coming up with disruptive technologies in North America. The US Department of Defense (DOD) has been managing many programs related to developing unmanned military systems and robotic vehicles. North America hosts many top technology companies and research institutions, leading innovation in robotics and AI. The region has embraced robotics technology, particularly in healthcare and manufacturing, aided by clear regulations for developing service robots.
Key Market Players
Key players in the service robotics market are iRobot Corporation (US), Softbank Robotics Group (Japan), Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), JD.com, Inc. (China), DeLaval (Sweden), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), DJI (China), KONGSBERG (Norway), Northrop Grumman (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), and Harvest CROO Robotics LLC (US), among others. These players availed themselves of opportunities like indulging in partnerships and acquisitions. Product development and expansion were a few other strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their market position.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=681
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=681
A standard OS provides various benefits, such as easy interfacing between various robots, a large community of developers, and several applications. The main idea of a robotics OS is to avoid frequent reconfiguration of robots and offer standardized functionalities performing hardware abstraction. The most popular open-source operating system for robots is called Robot Operating System (ROS). It may be programmed in multiple languages and is language-neutral. There are now three primary libraries defined for ROS, allowing ROS to be programmed in C++, Python, or Lisp. The main characteristic of ROS is the way the software functions and interacts, enabling users to create intricate software without being aware of how specific hardware functions. In order to concentrate on more significant experimental work, ROS provides researchers with a rapid way to provide robots fundamental software skills. The collaborative aspect of the ROS community is essential since its members publish work for others to use and specialize in various fields. Open-source robotics hardware platforms based on ROS have been introduced by Comau (Italy) and Nvidia Corporation (US).
Service robots have emerged as one of the most promising solutions for various applications, such as medical, education, agriculture & forestry, companionship, entertainment, logistics, space, domestic tasks, personal & elderly assistance, inspection & maintenance, home security, marine, and construction & demolition. Service robots has the capability to assist humans in performing a wide range of tasks, especially for specialized applications such as inspection, last-mile delivery, and maintenance. Companies involved in service robotics ecosystem also find applications in other sectors, such as drones in courier/cargo delivery and automated mining vehicles. Although service robots are finding increasing demand from several applications, the availability of safe robots at affordable prices is emerging as a major challenge for the market.
Based on the environment, the service robotics market has been segmented into aerial, ground, and marine. Ground service robots dominated the service robotics market in 2023. Ground robots are used for applications such as surgeries, cleaning, elderly care, and communication through telepresence and assistance. The rise in nuclear families and global population has increased demand for vacuuming robots. Additionally, the aging population, especially in countries like China and Japan, has heightened the need for assistive robots.
The medical application segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2024 in the service robotics industry. The main drivers are the need for rehabilitative services, the aging population, and the increased need for accurate and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Robotic-assisted surgical tools, like the da Vinci Surgical System, are used in minimally invasive procedures. These tools offer benefits like increased precision, reduced patient trauma, and accelerated recovery times. Robots are used to automate a variety of tasks, including prescription distribution, inventory management, and IV solution preparation.
North America held the largest share of the overall service robotics market in 2023. Several startups are coming up with disruptive technologies in North America. The US Department of Defense (DOD) has been managing many programs related to developing unmanned military systems and robotic vehicles. North America hosts many top technology companies and research institutions, leading innovation in robotics and AI. The region has embraced robotics technology, particularly in healthcare and manufacturing, aided by clear regulations for developing service robots.
Key Market Players
Key players in the service robotics market are iRobot Corporation (US), Softbank Robotics Group (Japan), Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), JD.com, Inc. (China), DeLaval (Sweden), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), DJI (China), KONGSBERG (Norway), Northrop Grumman (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), and Harvest CROO Robotics LLC (US), among others. These players availed themselves of opportunities like indulging in partnerships and acquisitions. Product development and expansion were a few other strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their market position.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=681
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results