Fusion Biopsy Market worth $0.91 billion in 2029
Fusion Biopsy Market by Route Type (Transrectal, Transperineal), Product (Equipment, Consumables), Application (Prostate Cancer), End User (Hospitals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 10, 2024 ) The global Fusion Biopsy Market is anticipated to grow from USD 0.65 billion in 2024 to USD 0.91 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1%. Some main drivers for the growth of the fusion biopsy market are the growing prevalence of prostate cancer, since it's among one of the most common serious health concerns for males on a global scale. Fusion biopsy can be considered to be at the forefront in capitalizing on this demand for effective diagnostic solutions that are minimally invasive, as this can couple MRI and ultrasound imaging together for precise targeting of suspicious-appearing lesions.
Global Fusion Biopsy Market Dynamics
DRIVER: Rising prevalence of minimally invasive surgery
The rising prevalence of minimally invasive surgery is a key driver for the fusion biopsy market, as it aligns with the growing patient preference for procedures that offer reduced pain, faster recovery, and fewer complications. Minimally invasive prostate resection is surgery to remove part of the prostate gland, to treat an enlarged prostate. Traditionally, open surgical biopsy was considered a benchmark procedure to screen and diagnose abnormalities.
RESTRAINT: High cost of fusion biopsy system
The high price of these fusion biopsy systems is considered to be one of the major constraints on the market, particularly in price-sensitive regions and smaller healthcare facilities. Advanced fusion biopsy systems that integrate high-end MRI and ultrasound technologies typically require significant equipment and maintenance investments and specialized training for operators. This financial burden can limit adoption, especially in low- and middle-income countries where healthcare budgets are constrained. Most hospitals in developing countries cannot afford diagnostic imaging systems owing to their high cost. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among men, and the American Cancer Society predicts that one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.
OPPORTUNITY: Technological advancements in fusion biopsy devices
The fusion biopsy market participants have enormous growth opportunities due to the emerging developments in the field. Such invention developments, iteratively carried out, encompass but are not restricted to better MRI-ultrasound fusion platforms, image registration algorithms, integration of AI with lesion detection and biopsy targeting, among others, that are shape-shifting diagnostics with significantly improved accuracy. Advanced systems employing elastic registration, real-time 3D navigation, and robotic-assisted guidance can result in more accurate targeting of suspicious lesions, particularly when such lesions positioned in difficult or very small regions.
CHALLENGES: Limited reimbursement in few countries
The greater challenge for the growth of the fusion biopsy market remains limited reimbursement, especially in some countries, since it is directly related to the affordability and accessibility of these advanced diagnostic procedures. Increasing awareness of various types of cancers means that, over the next few years, biopsy procedures are likely to be in demand in developing economies. Due to limited healthcare resources and underdeveloped infrastructure, alternative strategies for the diagnosis of prostate cancer are widely used in the region. Mortality caused by cancer is also higher in low- and middle-income countries as compared to high-income countries; this is mainly due to the lack of early detection in these countries.
The Europe market the highest share of fusion biopsy market in 2023.
The global fusion biopsy market is segmented into six distinct regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and GCC Countries. The Europe holds the highest share of 33.7% of global fusion biopsy market in 2023. The high share of Europe market can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, extensive healthcare expenditure and supportive government investments support the fusion biopsy market in this region. High demand for diagnosis of prostate cancer along with supportive regulatory environment in Europe for new technologies has also driven the growth of the market.
Prominent players in the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), KOELIS (France), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Eigen Health (US), Focal Healthcare (Canada), Esaote SPA (Italy), MTT GmbH (Germany), MedCom (Germany), UC-CARE Medical Systems (US), Biobot Surgical (Singapore), Canon Inc. (Japan), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China).
Recent Developments of Fusion Biopsy Market
-FUJIFILM Healthcare announced, effective April 6th, 2023, the release of the new ARIETTA 65 IntuitiveFusion, an MRI-Ultrasound fusion system extending its engineering process to help further enhance efficiency during prostate biopsies. With improved precision, it will enhance prostate biopsy procedures in a seamless way.
-September 2023: Koelis DeepHealth has announced a partnership that will see users of the Koelis Trinity 3D Ultrasound Platform have access to DeepHealth's Prostate AI software for efficient interpretation of the prostate MRI and guidance of prostate fusion biopsies.
