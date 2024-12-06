AI Infrastructure Boom: Generative AI and Machine Learning Propel Market to $394.46 Billion by 2030
AI Infrastructure Market by Offerings (Compute (GPU, CPU, FPGA), Memory (DDR, HBM), Network (NIC/Network Adapters, Interconnect), Storage, Software), Function (Training, Inference), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud, Hybrid) – Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 06, 2024 ) The AI infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 394.46 billion by 2030 growing at a compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4%, from USD 135.81 billion in 2024. The AI infrastructure market is rapidly expanding, driven by the adoption of generative AI technologies requiring high-performance computing and the exponential growth in data generation from digital transformation, IoT, social media, and e-commerce platforms. This surge in data fuels demand for advanced computing power and data management solutions essential for training AI and machine learning models. Enterprises are leveraging this data to optimize operations, gain insights, and innovate, further boosting the need for scalable AI infrastructure.
Generative AI has emerged as a critical technology driving the AI infrastructure market. It has the ability to create new content from text, images, audio and more based on the patterns learned from vast datasets. Applications like chatbots, automated content creation, and visual generation are gaining traction rapidly, which is creating requirement for stronger and more scalable infrastructure. Training and deployment of these large-scale generative models, such as GPT and DALL-E, requires tremendous computational power, thereby generating massive demand for high-performance hardware like GPUs, TPUs, and custom AI chips designed for complex AI workloads. Companies such as Google (US) and NVIDIA Corporation (US) are providing AI-specific hardware innovations to support these large-scale models. The scale of generative AI model training is pushing the boundaries of traditional data centers. Cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are tackling such demand by providing AI-optimized instances, high-speed interconnects, and storage solutions to make AI infrastructure available at scale. Generative AI models are also revolutionizing data center operations by automating power optimization, cooling, and workload management, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. Advanced transformer-based models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google’s PaLM, are pushing the boundaries of generative AI with improved language understanding, reasoning, and content generation capabilities. These innovations enable sophisticated applications across industries, solidifying generative AI’s role as a key driver of AI infrastructure growth and technological advancement.
“Machine learning segment by application will hold the largest share in the forecasted timeline.”
Machine Learning occupies a high market share in the AI infrastructure market as machine learning application is increasing across industries such as healthcare, finance, retail, and automotive. These enterprises uses machine learning for applications like predictive analytics, personalized recommendations, autonomous systems, fraud detection, process optimization, and intelligent customer support systems. Machine learning models require significant computational resources to train and deploy effectively. The need of powerful infrastructures comprising GPUS, TPUs, and other AI accelerators is critical since more and more organizations integrate machine learning for predictive analytics, recommendation systems, and autonomous systems. Tech companies such as Amazon Web Services (US), Google Cloud (US) and Microsoft Azure (US) continue to upgrade their AI infrastructure offerings to support increasingly complex ML models and offer solutions such as TPU V4 and NVIDIA's A100 GPUs. These platforms are equipped to handle large-scale data processing needs, facilitating faster training times and optimized performance for machine learning applications. Ongoing commitments from cloud service providers and technology firms to enhance ML-specific infrastructure are a major driving force behind the growth in this segment, supporting the changing needs of businesses adopting machine learning across their operations.
“North America region will hold the largest share in the forecasted timeline.”
North America occupies the leading position in the AI infrastructure market. The region is fast-growing, driven by the widespread adoption of AI in sectors including healthcare, banking and finance and retail. This expansion is strengthened by an advanced and well-set technological base, a strong research and development infrastructure, and a number of industry leaders, which make North America a global innovation hub for AI. The rapid growth of cloud computing has led major players in the industry such as Google, Meta, AWS, and Microsoft to invest massively in data centers. Such investments in AI infrastructure focus on data-intensive applications, such as AI powered services, automation, and data intensity models for machine learning. As a result, competition for data center projects is high in North America with companies striving to expand infrastructure to sustain the ever-increasing demand for AI-driven solutions. Startups like Kneron, Inc. (US), Rain Neuromorphics Inc. (US), SambaNova Systems, Inc. (US), Tenstorrent (Canada) and Taalas (Canada) are pushing the frontier of performance and efficiency in AI systems with innovations in AI infrastructure design. Their efforts are contributing towards developing stronger and more efficient AI equipment, promoting more rapid development of the AI structure in the region.
Key Market Players
Key companies operating in the AI infrastructure market are NVIDIA Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Google (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Tesla (US), Microsoft (US), Meta (US), Graphcore (UK), Groq, Inc. (US), Shanghai BiRen Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Cerebras (US), among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
