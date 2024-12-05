Mist to Shadows, to Light, Three-Part Harmony
Announcing the Release of Spiritual New Poetry Collection: Mist to Shadows, to Light, Three-Part Harmony by Sharon C. Eccleston
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 05, 2024 ) New York, NY – Announcing the release of Mist to Shadows, to Light, Three-Part Harmony, a collection of poetry published by ReadersMagnet LLC. Sharon C. Eccleston’s new book is designed to help foster the reader’s faith base, belief and confidence in the Creator, as she shares poetic messages that can help keep people spiritually grounded in these chaotic times.
Sharon’s third book of poetry continues to delve into many of our human experiences, concerns and passions. It does not forcefully feed but lovingly coaxes the reader to taste, to try, and to experience the flavor of words and emotions—from the bliss of childhood, thoughts on mortality, and the highs and lows of life and love!
Mist to Shadows, to Light will resonate with readers as they navigate relationships and try to keep a balanced and healthy perspective in every aspect of interactions with others. It offers encouragement and the courage to press forward, stretch our capacity and be intentionally aware of what we are focusing on.
“The analogy of a three-part harmony of my three books speaks to the building of my poetic brand and style in giving encouragement, heart and tenacity to my readers,” Sharon shares. “In the ‘mist’ we are searching, grasping and getting our bearings, all the while persevering to find what we instinctively know is there. In the ‘shadows’ we now see the shape and form of what we knew was real and would manifest through greater processing, trust and belief. In the ‘light’ we get clarity and distinction. Your path is illuminated, and your confidence is solid!”
At 61 pages, Mist to Shadows, to Light, Three-Part Harmony is available online at https://sharoneccleston.com/ and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction / religion category.
ISBN: 979-8-8909-1657-0 Format: 5 x 8 paperback Retail: $12.00
ISBN: 979-8-8909-1658-7 Format: 5 x 8 hardback Retail: $20.00 eBook: $4.00
Genre: POETRY / Religious
About the Author: Sharon C. Eccleston is a native of the Republic of Panama and is a retiree from New York City – MTA. She has lived in Brooklyn, New York, for the past 63 years. Sharon is also the author of Where the Light Flows In and In the Presence of Light.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
