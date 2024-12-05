The Flowers of Bedford Elementary School
Announcing the Release of Thrilling New Horror Novel—The Flowers of Bedford Elementary School—by Shaun Hathaway
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 05, 2024 ) Manchester, NH – Shaun Hathaway has just released the ebook version of The Flowers of Bedford Elementary School, a debut horror novel published by BookBaby. The hardcover will be released December 28 through Amazon, with the paperback version coming on January 31.
In The Flowers of Bedford Elementary School, a small house appears one day in the playground of an elementary school playground. The mysterious house is a daunting enigma. A place of evil. An entity more than a structure.
The house’s arrival is met by administrators desperate to explain away its presence to the staff and allow its incorporation into the school. These are the horrifying events that follow its birth…
At 248 pages, The Flowers of Bedford Elementary School is available online through BookBaby, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the horror category.
ISBN: 979-8-9919-163-0-1 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $14.99
ISBN: 979-8-9919-163-1-8 Format: eBook Retail: $9.99
ISBN: 979-8-9919-163-2-5 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $17.99
Genre: FICTION / Horror
About the Author: Shaun Hathaway loves The Holy Trinity, his wife, and horror. All glory be to God.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control.
