Small Modular Reactor Market worth $7.14 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.0%
Browse 268 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 292 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Small Modular Reactor Market"
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 02, 2024 ) According to a research report "Small Modular Reactor Market by Type (HWR, LWR, HTR, FNR, MSR), Application (Power Generation, Desalination, Hydrogen Production, Industrial), Deployment (Single, Multi), Connectivity, Location, Coolant, Power Rating Region - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, Small modular reactor market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 6.00 billion in 2024 to USD 7.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the market will be attributed to the the growing demand for clean, reliable energy and the need for greater flexibility in power generation. Their compact design allows for easier construction and quicker commissioning, which can help reduce capital costs compared to traditional large-scale reactors. Additionally, advancements in safety features and the potential for integration with renewable energy sources enhance their appeal in the transition to a low-carbon economy.
Light-water reactors, by type, is expected to be the largest-growing market during the forecast period
The light-water reactors segment is expected to largest segment in the small modular reactor market. These reactors use ordinary water as a coolant and are the most widely adopted type, as these have the lowest technological risks. Such SMRs utilize well-tested solutions and products that use small and integrated components and increased passive safety features compared with those in the current large-scale LWRs. Also, these type of reactors has high technology readiness levels (TRL) which further drive this segment.
Power Generation, by application, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
The application segment is further segmented into 4 types: Power generation, Desalination, Industrial, and Hydrogen Production. Power generation segment is expected be the fastest growing segment in the application segment. SMRs have economies of series production, short construction times, and reduced siting costs compared with large nuclear power plants which makes them a cost-effective compared to traditional reactors. The power generated by SMRs is expected to be economical compared with other low-carbon alternatives and they help reduce carbon emissions and meet new energy demands.
Americas is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.
Americas is going to witness the highest CAGR for the small modular reactor market. The aggressive investments in the region drives the growth for the SMRs during the forecast period. For Instance, US Department of Energy (DOE) announced an investment of USD 900 million to support the initial deployment of the small modular reactors technology. Technology giants are experiencing the surge in demand of power from the data centres due to the increasing load of the generative AI. These technology giants are investing into the SMRs to get clean power for the growing demand from their data centres.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the small modular reactor market are State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (Russia), China National Nuclear Corporation (China), Westinghouse Electric Company (US), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan), GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (US) among others. The major strategies adopted by these players include partnerships, contracts , acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansions.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the small modular reactor market are State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (Russia), China National Nuclear Corporation (China), Westinghouse Electric Company (US), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan), GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (US) among others. The major strategies adopted by these players include partnerships, contracts , acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansions.
